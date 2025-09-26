Alvin Bragg's Office Quietly Dismissed Charges Against Woman Who Assaulted Pro-Life Activist

Back on April 3, pro-life activist and Live Action reporter Craven Antao was assaulted by Brianna J. Rivers. The assault was caught on film.

As Townhall reported at the time:

The words fail the progressive Left, which is why they’re endorsing wholesale domestic terrorism and the assassination of politicians they don’t like. They don’t know how to act when they lose. They’re torching Tesla dealerships using Molotov cocktails, want Trump assassinated, and are now assaulting reporters in broad daylight. Savannah Craven, a reporter for Live Action, was punched by Brianna Rivers. Rivers apologized, but then tried to justify her actions. She was provoked. Yeah, well, it’s all on camera, hun. It’s a clear-cut case of assault

Yesterday Antao learned charges against Rivers -- which had already been reduced from a felony to a misdemeanor -- were dropped outright by Alvin Bragg's office.

NEW: Pro-life advocate Savannah Craven Antao says charges against the woman who brutally assaulted her on camera have been dismissed by DA Alvin Bragg's office.



Craven Antao was assaulted back in April while conducting a street interview in NYC.



"Brianna J. Rivers was arrested… pic.twitter.com/BhgDJnwUzl — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 25, 2025

"Rivers was arrested and formally charged with felony assault," Antao said. "Over the next few weeks, the office of the NY District Attorney Alvin Bragg, infamous for its two-tiered system of justice that favors criminals over victims, failed to pursue the case."

"On July 23 , 2025, I find out the prosecution simply allowed this misdemeanor to be dismissed on speedy trial grounds, apparently due to the prosecution's failure to file a certificate of readiness," Antao added.

"The prosecutor assigned to handle my case isn't even admitted to the New York Bar, just an inexperienced law school graduate. Yet he was able to handle my case under a student practice rule, which is supposed to apply to only very minor offenses," Antao said. She also said prosecutors failed to communicate with her and her lawyers. "Despite multiple text messages, emails, and phone calls," Antao said, she and her lawyers have received zero reply.

"It is inconceivable that a violent assault case such as this, one that received widespread media attention, including that shocking video, would be put into the hands of somebody not even admitted to the New York Bar, who then allowed for the case to be dismissed."

Antao said, "It is hard to avoid the conclusion that this case was deliberately sabotaged" before adding that Rivers still shows "zero remorse" and jokes about her violent assault on Antao.

"I do not want clicks, fame, or sympathy for what happened to me," Antao said. "I want justice for the countless pro-life and conservative activists that go out and peacefully stand up for what they believe in."

"No one on either side of the aisle should experience physical violence for using their First Amendment right. Shame on you, Alvin Bragg," Antao stated.

This is not the first time Bragg's office has been accused of engaging in selective prosecution. His office dismissed cases against many of the violent pro-Palestinian protesters who invaded the Columbia Campus after the October 7 terror attack in Israel and routinely downgrades felony offenses to misdemeanors. His office also rabidly prosecuted Daniel Penny after Penny subdued a violent, threatening subway passenger who later died.

