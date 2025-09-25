Trump Blasts Democrats Over Government Shutdown: 'They Never Learn'
Tipsheet

Perpetually Online Leftists Claim Playing Dice Game Bunco Is 'Colonial Violence' and 'Literally Genocide'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | September 25, 2025 4:15 PM
AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

In case you haven't been keeping track, here's a short list of the things the Left has called racist over the last several years: milk, Sydney Sweeney's jeans, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, skiing, cycling, and weight loss.

Now we can add the dice game bunco to the list.

Here's more from the New York Post:

A Brooklyn midwife looking to make new friends has been branded a “colonizer” for attempting to organize a dice game night in her neighborhood. 

Online trolls have accused Ellen Christy, 30, of gentrification and appropriating black culture after the Jamaica Hospital worker posted online about her monthly “Bunco Club” dice game in the Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn Community Facebook group. 

“Hi all – seeking women living in Bedford-Stuyvesant to join a Bunco Club!” Christy, who is white, wrote in the post. “Bunco is a game of rolling dice (think Yahtzee!), no skills required.”

She included with the post a selfie with a group of other women sitting on the floor, most of whom appeared to be white.

The story goes on to say Christy was accused of running a "Colonizer Cee-Lo Club" (Cee-Lo is a dice game associated with Black neighborhoods like Bed-Stuy).

"What absolutely ridiculous and sad people," said one commenter on X. Another added, "Reading through the FB comments made me wonder if I were being played. Those people can't really exist, can they? The psycho comparing Bunco to white colonization is really a gold medal winner in the Oppression Olympics. Bravo."

Texas ICE Shooter's Motive Has Been Revealed Matt Vespa
Of course, those commenters who were so quick to accuse Christy of being racist and a colonizer don't know history. Bunco is a dice game that originated in 18th century England where it was called "eight-dice cloth." It started as a gambling/con game. It came to San Francisco during the gold rush of the mid-1800s and gave rise to gambling dens called "bunco parlors." Throughout the years, it's had resurgences in popularity and was even featured in a 2002 TIME Magazine article.

Cee-Lo is a game that originated with Chinese laborers in the 1800s. It wasn't until the 1970s that the game took off in places like Harlem. So, who's actually engaging in cultural appropriation and "colonization" here?

Not Ellen Christy.

Tags:

CRITICAL RACE THEORY DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION

