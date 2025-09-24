Vice President Vance Gives North Carolina Kid the Best Excuse for Skipping School

Vice President JD Vance was in North Carolina today, making several stops in the state, including headlining a Republican fundraiser in Lexington and public remarks in Concord.

Advertisement

Politico has more:

The Lexington event is expected to raise more than $2 million, according to a person familiar with the plans who was granted anonymity to discuss them. Vance has kept up a steady clip of fundraising since becoming RNC finance chair, doing at least 10 this year. Since stepping into the role, he has traveled coast-to-coast and overseas, with recent stops in Houston, Dallas, Manhattan, Atlanta, Nashville, San Diego, Indianapolis, Nantucket and the United Kingdom to boost the party’s coffers. Vance has worked to shore up RNC finances as Republicans eye the 2026 midterms and President Donald Trump’s allies try to build a war chest in advance of what they expect will be a bruising and expensive election cycle.

Vance was in Concord to discuss public safety, reducing violent crime, and law enforcement.

VP Vance renews the Trump Admin's pledge to aid cities in eliminating violent crime:



“We stand for American safety everywhere, whether it's a big city or a small one...supporting our local law enforcement is actually pretty easy. It's just a question of political willpower.” pic.twitter.com/gMksjok2Eq — Vice President JD Vance (@VP) September 24, 2025

But it was the Vice President's moment with a young man in the Concord audience that really stood out.

"I skipped school today. I was wondering if I could get a picture with you."@VP: "Well, I guess you gotta have some excuse to skip school, so I might as well..." 🤣 pic.twitter.com/k644f8njHF — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 24, 2025

Vance noticed the "very earnest young man" in the crowd.

"He doesn't look like a journalist to me, but go ahead and shout out a question because I'm not going to deny that level of energy and that level of passion," Vance said before asking, "What's your name?"

The young man, named Henry, told Vance, "I skipped school today. I was wondering if I could get a picture with you."

Henry joined Vance on stage to thunderous applause and shouts of "Henry!" from the audience before snapping the once-in-a-lifetime selfie.

Another X user commented, "Young people are skipping school for the Vice President. I'm telling you folks, Vance 2028! The kids already love him!"

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership