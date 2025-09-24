The Liberal Media Just Dropped the Most Laughable Narrative About the Texas ICE...
Tipsheet

Vice President Vance Gives North Carolina Kid the Best Excuse for Skipping School

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | September 24, 2025 5:45 PM
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Vice President JD Vance was in North Carolina today, making several stops in the state, including headlining a Republican fundraiser in Lexington and public remarks in Concord.

Advertisement

Politico has more:

The Lexington event is expected to raise more than $2 million, according to a person familiar with the plans who was granted anonymity to discuss them. Vance has kept up a steady clip of fundraising since becoming RNC finance chair, doing at least 10 this year.

Since stepping into the role, he has traveled coast-to-coast and overseas, with recent stops in Houston, Dallas, Manhattan, Atlanta, Nashville, San Diego, Indianapolis, Nantucket and the United Kingdom to boost the party’s coffers.

Vance has worked to shore up RNC finances as Republicans eye the 2026 midterms and President Donald Trump’s allies try to build a war chest in advance of what they expect will be a bruising and expensive election cycle.

Vance was in Concord to discuss public safety, reducing violent crime, and law enforcement.

But it was the Vice President's moment with a young man in the Concord audience that really stood out.

Recommended

'Hey Fascist! Catch!' Flyers Recruiting for the 'John Brown Club' Appear on Georgetown Campus Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Vance noticed the "very earnest young man" in the crowd.

"He doesn't look like a journalist to me, but go ahead and shout out a question because I'm not going to deny that level of energy and that level of passion," Vance said before asking, "What's your name?"

The young man, named Henry, told Vance, "I skipped school today. I was wondering if I could get a picture with you."

Henry joined Vance on stage to thunderous applause and shouts of "Henry!" from the audience before snapping the once-in-a-lifetime selfie.

Another X user commented, "Young people are skipping school for the Vice President. I'm telling you folks, Vance 2028! The kids already love him!"

