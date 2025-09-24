MSNBC Reports James Comey to Be Indicted 'in the Coming Days'

MSNBC is reporting former FBI Director James Comey will be indicted "in the coming days."

"Three sources familiar tell MSNBC former FBI Director James Comey is expected to be indicted in the coming days."

Senior Investigative Correspondent Carol Leonnig told MSNBC, "For several weeks now, the US Attorney's office in the Eastern District of Virginia...have been eyeing ways to indict Comey...they are arguing that Comey, there is evidence to suggest Comey lied to Congress in his testimony on the hill in September of 2020."

CNN has more:

The probe, run by federal prosecutors at the US Attorney’s Office for Virginia’s eastern district, is examining whether Comey made false statements during his September, 30, 2020, testimony to Congress on his handling of the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential election, people familiar with the matter said. Prosecutors, under criminal law, generally would only have five years to the day to bring a charge. If a federal grand jury were to approve the case by next week, it would mark one of the highest-profile indictments of a political figure during President Donald Trump’s second term in office – and against one of the longtime figures whom Trump and his political allies detest the most from what they call the “deep state” of the federal government.

Comey was called before Congress to testify about "Crossfire Hurricane," including allegations of Russian interference in the 2016, with Comey insisting the investigation "had to be opened" and warning Russia would also interfere with the 2020 election. He also denied being warned about the Steele dossier.

Leonning noted that there's a five-year statute of limitations for charging someone with lying to Congress.

Justice and Intelligence Correspondent Ken Dilanian also said that three sources told MSNBC, "This is a fluid situation...an indictment of Comey is expected in the coming days, and this same office is expected to charge Tish James, the New York Attorney General, with mortgage fraud."

