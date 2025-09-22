Was Michigan's Secretary of State High When She Approved This License Plate?
No, Lib Media, This Isn't a HUGE Scoop About Tom Homan
Erika Kirk's Powerful Message to Her Husband's Killer Was Glossed Over by This...
Jasmine Crockett Is Very 'Hurt' That White Lawmakers Voted to Honor Charlie Kirk...
Jimmy Kimmel's Show Was Already in Trouble Before His Inflammatory MAGA Comments
Mark Ruffalo Says ABC Cancelling Kimmel Is Just Like Living Under the Taliban
Egypt Is in an Uproar After 3,000-Year-Old Gold Bracelet Stolen From Cairo Museum,...
Despite Past Warnings Schumer and Warren Push Shutdown, Blame GOP As Senate Blocks...
VIP
Charlie Kirk's Assassination Trampled on Anti-Gun Arguments, So Now the Left Is Creating...
Here's What a Leftist Protester Told a Pregnant Woman Outside of Charlie Kirk's...
Erika Kirk Honors Her Husband's Life and Faith, Forgives Assassin
Trump Unveils Drastic H-1B Overhaul With $100K Price Tag
Dave Ramsey: ‘The FICO (Credit Rating System)…It’s a Bankers’ Scam’
America's Left-Wing Violence Epidemic Continues
Tipsheet

Florida AG Announces 'Combat Violent Extremism Portal' to Fight Threats of Political Violence

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | September 22, 2025 2:45 PM
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

In the almost two weeks since Charlie Kirk's assassination, the Democratic Party has continued to ramp up the inflammatory rhetoric against Republicans and conservatives. Earlier today, we told you how Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) continued to call Republicans "Nazis" (after several calls for violence against Republicans).

Advertisement

She's not alone, with social media users posting vile calls to violence against the Kirk family, President Trump, and even the attendees of Kirk's memorial service, which was held on September 21 in Arizona.

Now, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier is fighting back against this extremism by launching a portal to "Combat Violent Extremism."

Here's more from the Cape Coral Breeze:

Floridians now have a government portal through which they can report threats of public violence.

Attorney General James Uthmeier joined Commissioner of Education Anastasios Kamoutsas at Valencia College in Orlando this morning to announce the launch of the “Combat Violent Extremism Portal” to “help identify and combat politically-motivated violence.”

“The secure online portal allows the public to submit screenshots, videos, and other evidence of threats of violent extremism directly to Attorney General Uthmeier’s Office of Statewide Prosecution,” a release from Uthmeier’s press office states. “Submissions may be anonymous. Prosecutors will review each report and, where appropriate, prosecute those responsible for the threat.:

The portal is not intended for emergencies. Citizens facing an immediate threat should call 911, officials said.

Recommended

Here's What a Leftist Protester Told a Pregnant Woman Outside of Charlie Kirk's Memorial Service Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement

In a press conference, Uthmeier added, "The idea of someone being assassinated for peacefully opposing such radical ideals is vile and anti-American. Threats of political violence will not be tolerated in Florida. That is why today we are launching a new tool, simply named the Combat Violent Extremism Portal, to report acts or threats of political violence.”

Statewide Prosecutor Brad McVay said, “Any individual who makes a threat that violates Florida law will be dealt with immediately. We look forward to working closely with our law enforcement partners to enhance the efforts to safeguard the Free State of Florida from political violence.”

This portal would also apply to educators. Florida Commissioner of Education Anastasios Kamoutsas told reporters, "Any educator who makes vile, despicable comments celebrating and encouraging violence in schools will be investigated and held accountable."

One X user posted, "It is a shame that this is something that has become necessary. I think of my parents who were happily, blissfully married for 60 years. For 50 of those years my Dad was a Republican and until the Lewinsky "thing" my Mom was a Democrat. There is something terribly wrong that we've allowed politics to divide us."

Advertisement

Another applauded the move and said, "This needs to be done across the country."


Tags:

CHARLIE KIRK DEMOCRAT PARTY FLORIDA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's What a Leftist Protester Told a Pregnant Woman Outside of Charlie Kirk's Memorial Service Dmitri Bolt
Democrats, Tell Your Perverted Allies to Stop Murdering People Kurt Schlichter
No, Lib Media, This Isn't a HUGE Scoop About Tom Homan Matt Vespa
Was Michigan's Secretary of State High When She Approved This License Plate? Matt Vespa
Egypt Is in an Uproar After 3,000-Year-Old Gold Bracelet Stolen From Cairo Museum, Melted for Scrap Amy Curtis
Dave Ramsey: ‘The FICO (Credit Rating System)…It’s a Bankers’ Scam’ Seton Motley

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Here's What a Leftist Protester Told a Pregnant Woman Outside of Charlie Kirk's Memorial Service Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement