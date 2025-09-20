TX AG Paxton Pledges Legal Review After Adults Dox High School Kids, Bully Teachers Over TPUSA Chapter

Following the death of TPUSA founder and CEO Charlie Kirk, high school and college campuses across the country have seen an explosion in new chapters and members. But in Texas, some Left-wing adults were mad about students' efforts to start a chapter at Stratford High School.

According to the Harris County chapter of Moms for Liberty, these adults decided to dox these students and bully teachers.

Stratford HS TEENS forming a TPUSA Club America were DOXXED by ADULTS sharing students’ internal GroupMe content in a “BE THE CHANGE” private FB group, urging 730 members, operating in secrecy, to also intimidate teacher sponsors. REPREHENSIBLE. These are KIDS! @KenPaxtonTX pic.twitter.com/8hlRzwrBku — Moms for Liberty-Harris County Texas (@M4LHarris) September 18, 2025

The first post began with a call to Stratford parents:

Stratford Parents - I have an urgent request! Please please please send emails to two teachers who are rumored to have agreed to sponsoring a club that will sow division and hate among our students. This is dangerous territory, and it would help if those teachers knew that their consideration was not appreciated by the remainder of the student body. It appears that Denise Bell (censorship advocate mamabearisbookaware) is pushing for Stratford students to start a TurningPoint USA club at the school. She brought into a GroupMe chat a Javon Evans, who is the Gulf Coast Representative of "Club America" which is the Turning Point USA student club name - but it is absolutely the same organization. Without principal's approval, they already decided their first meeting is Friday and already started an instagram page (clubamerica_stratfordhs).

What followed were a bunch of questionable claims and lies about TPUSA and things Charlie Kirk said and believed. That's not shocking, of course. Democrats and the media have been lying about Kirk and his organization for years, including after he was assassinated last week.

Some of those lies include:

Turning Point USA is known for having a "Professor Watchlist" where any teacher can be turned in for a witch hunt and professional stalkers will work to get them fired

Turning Point USA is a POLITICAL organization and there is no mistake that teachers who sponsor this club are making a personal political statement

Turning Point USA has frequently framed immigrants, black people, and LGBTQIA+ individuals as an "existential threat" to white, Christian Americans. The existence of this group is guaranteed to sow division and potentially promote violence.

And the lie that Kirk's assassination was driven by Right-wing politics and not the Leftist ideology of the alleged shooter, Tyler Robinson, "Given the famous founder having recently been murdered by an individual motivated by interpersonal rivalry (Nick Fuentes or Charlie Kirk being the better far-right activist), it is very risky for students to bring that kind of potential inflammatory rivalry into school halls, especially with the rate of school shootings in the United States."

The post implored parents to, "Please, please send a letter with your own words to these two teachers, encourage them to focus on their careers, their students, and actual education. Remind them they have students who are girls, who are black, who are Muslim, who are LGBTQ+, who have been raped, who have been abused, who have lost loved ones due to gun violence - and those students would be irreparably harmed by their teachers support of an organization that has historically supported hate and division, and it risks bringing violence to the school."

We will not see a single Democrat condemn this Facebook group for trying to suppress the actual First Amendment rights of teachers and students, of course.

Moms for Liberty tagged Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who responded on X, "These are sick individuals. My office will review these messages for any violations of the law. The radical leftist culture of suppression must be totally defeated. We are not backing down, and we will not be silenced."

