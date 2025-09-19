VIP
How Is This Dem's 'Insane' Tweet About Kirk's Suspected Assassin Still Up?
House GOP Backs Trump’s Crime Crackdown As Democrats Continue to Shield Lawlessness
Pritzker Scrambles After Chicago 'Peacekeeper' Charged in Deadly Robbery
Letitia James: Convicting Me for My Alleged Mortgage Fraud Will Be Tough Because...
Ilhan Omar Doubles Down On Smears Against Charlie Kirk After GOP Effort To Censure Her Fell Short

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | September 19, 2025 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

In the days following the assassination of Charlie Kirk, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) spent quite a bit of time ranting against the late TPUSA founder and CEO.

First, she said it was "completely f****d up" to think Kirk just wanted civil debate. In that same interview with Medhi Hassan, she also said, "What I do know for sure, is that, you know, Charlie was someone who once said guns save lives after a school shooting. charlie was someone who was willing to debate and downplay the death of George Floyd in the hands of Minneapolis police...Downplay slavery and what black people have gone through in this country by saying Juneteenth should never exist."

Now, she's back, and continuing to smear Kirk as a "hateful man" and attacking those of us who are telling the truth about who he was and what he stood for:

Lovely.

On September 15, House Republicans filed a motion to censure Ilhan Omar and strip her of her committee assignments. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson chastised Omar, saying, "clearly [she] has no idea what she's talking about. She has not followed Charlie. She’s playing into this characterization of him that the left has been advancing. There are people actually celebrating his murder online and that tells you everything you need to know about that side. We’ve got to get — cut through that.”

Unfortunately, four House Republicans -- Mike Flood, Jeff Hurd, Tom McClintock, and Cory Mills -- voted against censuring Omar. In a post on X, Rep. Nancy Mace shamed her colleagues, "The Republicans voted to shield a woman who mocked the cold-blooded assassination of Charlie Kirk."

When there are no consequences for the Democratic Party's rhetoric, they will continue to spout hateful things about Charlie Kirk and Republicans in general. Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI) also doubled down, calling Trump and his voters "extremists" and urging Democrats to call their political opponents "Nazis" more frequently.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

