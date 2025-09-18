You Knew Libs Were Going to Torch This NYT Writer for His Column...
Historic Trump State Visit To UK Marked By $42B Tech Deal, Royal Pomp, and Leftist Protests

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | September 18, 2025 11:45 AM
AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool

President Trump is making a historic state visit to the United Kingdom this week, notable because most second-term presidents don't receive the honors of a full state visit.

As part of this visit, the US and UK will sign a $42 billion tech deal (one that Starmer vowed would protect US companies' free speech rights). 

Here's more from Reuters:

Britain and the United States have agreed a technology pact to boost ties in AI, quantum computing and civil nuclear energy, with top U.S. firms led by Microsoft pledging 31 billion pounds ($42 billion) in UK investments.

The "Tech Prosperity Deal" is part of U.S. President Donald Trump's second state visit to Britain, which will include a day of pomp at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, hosted by King Charles and the royal family.

Britain said the pact included joint efforts to develop AI models for healthcare, expand quantum computing capabilities and streamline civil nuclear projects. It added that it would support economic growth, scientific research and energy security in both countries.


British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the deal had the potential to shape the future of millions of people on both sides of the Atlantic, and deliver growth and security.

King Charles III also hosted President Trump and the First Lady at a lavish state dinner.

It is not surprising that Trump's visit was met with protests.

One Leftist group even dragged an effigy of the President through the streets of London with signs that read, "Make Fascists Afraid Again."

While not unsurprising -- the Left has been protesting and calling Trump a fascist for at least a decade -- it is alarming to see such imagery in the wake of the assassination of conservative Charlie Kirk. The Left's constant barrage of inflammatory political rhetoric, including calling conservatives "fascists," has certainly inspired acts of violence against conservatives -- including the President himself, who was the target of two assassination attempts last year.

It's also an eye-opening glimpse into the priorities of the UK authorities, who have arrested citizens for the "crime" of calling someone a "muppet," professing a love of bacon, or other "offensive" posts on social media. Most notably, comedian Graham Linehan was arrested earlier this month at Heathrow Airport by five armed officers for "gender-critical" social media posts.

Meanwhile, groups are allowed to drag violent imagery of a visiting head of state through the streets of London with no apparent consequences.

President Trump's state visit ends today. The President will say farewell to King Charles III before heading to Chequers, the country home of Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Trump and Starmer will host a joint press conference at Chequers before returning to the US.

Tags:

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE DONALD TRUMP FREE SPEECH KEIR STARMER UNITED KINGDOM

