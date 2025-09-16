Tyler Robinson Has Been Formally Charged in the Assassination of Charlie Kirk
UN ‘Genocide’ Report on Israel Relies on Hamas Figures, Contradictions, and Dubious Sources

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | September 16, 2025 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Leo Correa

An independent United Nations (UN) inquiry has concluded for the first time Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

Here's more from CNN (emphasis added):

An independent United Nations inquiry has concluded for the first time that Israel has committed genocide against Palestinians in Gaza and that the country’s top leaders have incited genocide, in what it described as the “most authoritative UN finding to date.”

In a 72-page report released on Tuesday, the commission, which was set up by the UN Human Rights Council (HRC), found that Israel has “committed four genocidal acts” in the enclave since October 7, 2023, when Hamas carried out deadly attacks on Israel and Israel launched its military campaign.

These acts include the killing of Palestinians in Gaza, causing Palestinians “serious bodily and mental harm,” “deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part,” and “imposing measures intended to prevent births within the group,” according to the report.

Nearly 65,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since October 7, according to the Palestinian health ministry there. The ministry does not distinguish between civilians and fighters but has said that most of the casualties are women and children.

That the UN is citing the 'Palestinian health ministry' -- an arm of Hamas -- is no surprise. Last December, a study from the UK's Henry Jackson Society showed the media "failed to distinguish between civilian and combatant casualties and relied on manipulated statistics from the Hamas-run Health Ministry when reporting on the war," and that 17,000 of the 44,700 reported killed by Gaza officials were actually Hamas terrorists.

Mazie Hirono Is Suddenly Concerned About the Differences Between Men and Women. Guess Why. Amy Curtis
Andrew Fox, the founder of the study, told the New York Post that, "This misclassification contributes to the narrative that civilian populations, particularly women and children, bear the brunt of the conflict, potentially influencing sentiment and media coverage."

The UN cited the lack of food and aid as part of their genocide determination, but they have prevented Israel from securing aid convoys (while demanding Israel secure aid shipments).

The UN also criticized Israel for air drops of aid, saying it too put Palestinians in danger.

This isn't the first time an organization tried claiming Israel is guilty of genocide. At the beginning of September, the International Association of Genocide Scholars (IAGS) also accused Israel of genocide. However, according to the BBC, a fraction of IAGS members actually voted:

The IAGS is the world's largest professional association of genocide scholars and includes a number of Holocaust experts. Out of its 500 members, 28% took part in the vote and 86% of those who voted supported the resolution.

Out of 500 members, 140 voted, with 120 voting in favor of the resolution. On top of that, one X user noted that membership into the IAGS required you sign up and pay a membership fee starting at $30.

And members of this "professional" organization included Emperor Palpatine and Sesame Street characters:

One X user noted, "What the UN concludes or doesn't conclude is completely irrelevant. They're hopelessly corrupt and even if they weren't, they don't have an army, so who cares what they think?"

This report comes as Secretary of State Marco Rubio is on a five-day diplomatic trip to the Middle East, working to secure the release of the hostages still being held by Hamas, as well as put an end to the ongoing war.



