Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis Show Decency in Mourning Charlie Kirk After Assassination

Hollywood heavyweights Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis have both spoken out about the death of TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk.

Schwarzenegger was at the University of Southern California (USC) today, where he was awarded an honorary doctorate and warned the U.S. was at risk of falling off a "cliff" following the assassination of Charlie Kirk:

🚨NEW: Arnold Schwarzenegger on Charlie Kirk Assassination:



"I was very, very upset that someone's life was taken because they have a different opinion. It's just unbelievable!"



"This was a great communicator, a great advocate for the right, for Republican causes — and he had… pic.twitter.com/8SLavlxZr2 — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) September 16, 2025

Schwarzenegger sat down with USC President Beong-Soo Kim as part of “A Democracy Day Dialogue.” When speaking of Kirk, the former California governor also noted Kirk's children "will only be reading about him now instead of him reading to them bedtime stories" -- a comment one X user called "gut-wrenching." Others welcomed Schwarzenegger's remarks and said, "In a world where many people in the public eye, especially in Hollywood, keep their mouths shut and pretend nothing happened, he actually had the guts to say something." There were some who were not as conciliatory, remembering how Schwarzenegger behaved during COVID, "I appreciate him saying this but he will always be Mr Screw your freedom."

Jamie Lee Curtis, Schwarzenegger's "True Lies" co-star also spoke about Charlie Kirk on Marc Maron's "WTF" podcast, and she broke down in tears:

Actress and film producer Jamie Lee Curtis breaks down in tears over the death of Charlie Kirk.



"I mean, I disagreed with him on almost every point I ever heard him say..."



"But I believe he was a man of faith, and I hope in that moment when he died, that he felt connected to… pic.twitter.com/Bhv2UZrMhU — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 16, 2025

She continued, "Even though I find what his ideas were abhorrent to me, I still believe he’s a father and a husband and a man of faith, and I hope whatever ‘connection to God’ means, that he felt it.”

Curtis also noted it was the 24th anniversary of 9/11 and wondered what impact being "bombarded" with images of death and destruction might have on us as a society before saying she never wanted to see footage of Kirk getting shot.

We certainly need more of this.

