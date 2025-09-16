Trump's Efforts to Designate Antifa Get an Assist From Capitol Hill
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis Show Decency in Mourning Charlie Kirk After Assassination

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | September 16, 2025 5:45 PM
AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

Hollywood heavyweights Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis have both spoken out about the death of TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk.

Schwarzenegger was at the University of Southern California (USC) today, where he was awarded an honorary doctorate and warned the U.S. was at risk of falling off a "cliff" following the assassination of Charlie Kirk:

Advertisement

Schwarzenegger sat down with USC President Beong-Soo Kim as part of “A Democracy Day Dialogue.” When speaking of Kirk, the former California governor also noted Kirk's children "will only be reading about him now instead of him reading to them bedtime stories" -- a comment one X user called "gut-wrenching." Others welcomed Schwarzenegger's remarks and said, "In a world where many people in the public eye, especially in Hollywood, keep their mouths shut and pretend nothing happened, he actually had the guts to say something." There were some who were not as conciliatory, remembering how Schwarzenegger behaved during COVID, "I appreciate him saying this but he will always be Mr Screw your freedom."

Jamie Lee Curtis, Schwarzenegger's "True Lies" co-star also spoke about Charlie Kirk on Marc Maron's "WTF" podcast, and she broke down in tears:

Advertisement

She continued, "Even though I find what his ideas were abhorrent to me, I still believe he’s a father and a husband and a man of faith, and I hope whatever ‘connection to God’ means, that he felt it.”

Curtis also noted it was the 24th anniversary of 9/11 and wondered what impact being "bombarded" with images of death and destruction might have on us as a society before saying she never wanted to see footage of Kirk getting shot.

We certainly need more of this.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement