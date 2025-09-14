Spanberger Faces Questions As Chesterfield School Board Member Urged to Resign Over Charlie Kirk Post

A member of the Chesterfield County School Board in Chesterfield, VA has been asked to resign following her social media posts about the assassination of conservative Charlie Kirk.

Dorothy “Dot” Heffron, who has been on the school board since 2019, put a post on her Instagram that read, "Call me old fashioned, but I remember when we used to be okay with shooting Nazis."

In a post on X, the Republican gubernatorial candidate Winsome Earle-Sears asked her Democratic opponent Abigail Spanberger if she condemn such messages:

A Chesterfield County School Board member who endorsed Abigail Spanberger said she “we used to be ok with shooting Nazis” — in response to Charlie Kirk’s assassination.



Abigail, do you condemn this? pic.twitter.com/grDk6K4Zpk — Winsome Earle-Sears (@winwithwinsome) September 12, 2025

Earle-Sears wasn't the only person who took notice of the remarks, either. According to ABC 8 News, Heffron's fellow school board members have called for her resignation:

All four of Heffron’s fellow school board members — board chair Ann Coker, vice chair Lisa Hudgins, Dominique Chatters and Steven Paranto — provided a joint statement condemning the post and calling for her resignation. It reads as follows: “The Chesterfield County School Board has been made aware of a social media post made by one of our colleagues. This post is deeply concerning and does not reflect the values, standards or expectations of the Chesterfield County School Board. As elected officials, we are bound by our governance policies and a responsibility to model respect and professionalism for the students, staff and families we serve. This post is in direct violation of those standards. In light of this violation of trust and governance, we are calling for Dorothy Heffron’s resignation from the Chesterfield County School Board, effective immediately. Our focus remains, as always, on ensuring the best possible educational environment for all Chesterfield County students.”

Spanberger issued a response on X that didn't condemn Heffron or call for her resignation:

As the investigation continues and law enforcement continues to build their case, I think it’s important to state unequivocally: I condemn any efforts to justify or minimize the horrific murder of Charlie Kirk or anyone else.



Disagreements over policy, perspectives, or even… — Abigail Spanberger (@SpanbergerForVA) September 12, 2025

The entire post reads:

Disagreements over policy, perspectives, or even worldviews should never lead to violence. We are a nation of laws — and we have a First Amendment right to free speech, and that right is not limited just to those who agree with us. Justifying or making light of violence damages the core fabric of our society and imperils all of us as Americans, just as calls to violence and revenge do the same. I hope that all elected officials and community leaders will join me in denouncing both.

This isn't the first time Spanberger has shied away from condemning abhorrent remarks. When a supporter held up a racist sign at an event where Earle-Sears was speaking, Spanberger said the sign was "racist and abhorrent" but qualified it by saying, "no matter how much one might find someone else’s beliefs objectionable" in a clear dig at Earle-Sears' conservative views on issues like abortion and transgender rights.

