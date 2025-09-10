Ambassador Grenell Remembers Charlie Kirk
Salem Media Statement on the Assassination of Charlie Kirk
Our Friend, Charlie
Trump Flies Flags at Half Staff in Honor of Charlie Kirk
They Murdered Charlie Kirk And They Must Pay
House GOP Wanted to Hold a Moment of Prayer for Charlie Kirk. How...
BREAKING: Charlie Kirk Dies After Being Shot at College Event
Scott Jennings Gives Touching Eulogy of Charlie Kirk on CNN
Vice President Vance, James Woods, and Others Remember Charlie Kirk
Dems Outraged RFK Isn't Fauci
Lawsuit Accuses Two of Medicaid Fraud
Elon Musk Pledges $1M to Post Iryna Zarutska Murals Nationwide
Man Pleads Guilty to Attempted Bombing of Nashville Energy Facility
Laboratory CEO, Marketers, and Physicians Settle Lab Testing Kickback Allegations for Over...
Tipsheet

'A Lion Hearted Friend of Israel:' Benjamin Netanyahu and Other Jewish Leaders Honor Charlie Kirk

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | September 10, 2025 8:30 PM
AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps, File

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has issued a statement about TPUSA founder and CEO Charlie Kirk, who died today after being shot in Utah.

The post came after Netanyahu called for prayers for Kirk

Advertisement

Kirk was a strong believer in the power of debate, and moderated one between comedian Dave Smith and Josh Hammer, saying the two found "agreement on many important things." He went to Cambridge and Oxford, where he called the "lack of moral clarity" on Israel "chilling" and defended Israel against baseless claims of "starving" Gazans.

In February, he also debated a young man who admitted the goal of Hamas was to conquer the West and subjugate the Jews, writing that "If Israel laid down its weapons it would be conquered."

Netanyahu remembered Kirk as a fighter for Judeo-Christian civilization:

Recommended

They Murdered Charlie Kirk And They Must Pay Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

The entire post continues:

We lost an incredible human being.

His boundless pride in America and his valiant belief in free speech will leave a lasting impact.

Rest in peace, Charlie Kirk

Other Jewish leaders and organization remembered Krik, with the the Jewish Council for Public Affairs saying, "We should all be horrified by this — and make unequivocally clear this violence has no place in our politics or our society."

Dov Hikind, a former New York State Assemblyman called it a "tragic day for our country."

Rabbi Steven Burg said Kirk "was a steadfast ally of Israel and a courageous advocate for our people."

Tags:

CHARLIE KIRK FREE SPEECH HAMAS ISRAEL JUDAISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

They Murdered Charlie Kirk And They Must Pay Kurt Schlichter
UPDATE: FBI Says They've Released Suspect in Charlie Kirk's Assassination. Shooter Still at Large. Matt Vespa
After These Remarks About Charlie Kirk Getting Shot, MSNBC Can Go to Hell Matt Vespa
House GOP Wanted to Hold a Moment of Prayer for Charlie Kirk. How the Dems Responded Was Appalling. Matt Vespa
Scott Jennings Gives Touching Eulogy of Charlie Kirk on CNN Amy Curtis
BREAKING: Charlie Kirk Dies After Being Shot at College Event Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

They Murdered Charlie Kirk And They Must Pay Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement