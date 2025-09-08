Ron DeSantis Announces Start of Florida's Second Amendment Tax Holiday

In the aftermath of the horrific shooting at the Annunciation Catholic Church and school in Minneapolis, MN, the Democratic Party -- once again -- went all-in on gun control. This time, however, they upped the ante. Governor Tim Walz, Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan, Rep. Ilhan Omar, and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey all want federal action on gun control, with Walz calling for Australia-style gun bans and Frey demanding authorities go door-to-door to collect 'assault weapons' (something Frey cannot accurately describe).

Contrast the Democratic Party with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who today announced that Florida residents will enjoy a Second Amendment Sales Tax Holiday.

WATCH:

Governor DeSantis Announces Second Amendment Sales Tax Holiday https://t.co/RaWOf3qOTs — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) September 8, 2025

Here's more from Fox13:

At Bill Jackson’s Gun Shop in Pinellas Park, manager Mike Sfakianos said customers are already preparing, with layaway deposits piling up ahead of the holiday. "Anytime you could save a buck on something, especially these days, it’s a good time," Sfakianos said. Gov. Ron DeSantis coined it the "Second Amendment Summer Tax Holiday." It’s part of a broader slate of Florida tax breaks that recently expanded to include hurricane supplies year-round. Most outdoor items are capped: tents under $200 and fishing rods under $75, for example. But firearms and accessories come without. 2025 Hunting, Fishing, and Camping Sales Tax Holiday

The sales tax holiday will run from today until December 31. The biggest change is that this sales tax holiday not only applies to hunting, fishing, and camping supplies, but it also includes firearms and ammunition without price caps. Other items, such as the aforementioned camping gear, are capped.

Governor DeSantis' plan is not without critics, of course. Some opponents believe the lack of price caps on firearms and ammunition 'sends the wrong message' when there are caps on other items, including back-to-school supplies, and others questioned if the purchases are being used for hunting. DeSantis also pulled no punches about defending the Second Amendment rights, including his record on Constitutional carry and intervening when municipalities tried to use emergencies (like the hurricanes) to enact restrictions on gun rights.

During his comments, DeSantis also said his state is working on the 'big kahuna' and addressing property taxes, and that the legislature is working to give Florida residents the ability to vote on repealing property taxes. He joked that legislatures wouldn't be able to leave town without doing something meaningful, and that Florida has the ability to make up the revenue through tourism and other means.

