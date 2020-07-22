Trump Raises a Stunning $20 Million In First Virtual Fundraiser

The Trump re-election campaign hauled in more than $20 million in its first virtual fundraiser on Tuesday, with over 300,000 donations from across the country.

The fundraiser, hosted by President Trump’s son Donald Jr. and Trump Victory Finance Committee national chairman Kimberly Guilfoyle, came as the Trump team is nearing the final stretch of the 2020 race against presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Biden raised $63.4 million for his campaign in June, compared with Trump’s $55.2 million, outraising the president for a second consecutive month, according to Federal Election Commission filings released on Monday. However, Trump and the RNC have raised more money than Biden overall with at $1.08 billion, while the former vice president and DNC total stands at $633 million.

Trump has trailed Biden in multiple national polls over the course of the past two months, as Americans concerned with disease struggle financially. But his momentum seems to be returning; new polling from Rasmussen shows Trump is close to closing the gap as the calendar moves toward Election Day, Katie reported today.

During an interview earlier this month, Stony Brook professor Helmut Norpoth, who has correctly predicted five out of the past six presidential elections beginning in 1996, said that Trump will win 91 percent of the vote in November, stressing that enthusiasm is key.

"Across the nation, the SILENT MAJORITY are coming together to donate their valuable time and hard-earned money to help make this President’s re-election a reality,” said Guilfoyle in a statement. "The most important measure of success in this race is enthusiasm, and the enthusiasm from President Trump’s supporters cannot be matched.”

With a total of over 300,000, the Trump team determined that the average donation from the fundraiser was $67.

Donald Trump Jr. gave a shout-out to Guilfoyle on Twitter for the hard work on the fundraiser, congratulating her on "an incredible day."

To compete with Trump, Hollywood celebrities are lining up to raise funds for Biden, including an event hosted by former late-night host Jay Leno, featuring the likes of Julianne Moore, Barbra Streisand, Rob Reiner, and John Legend.