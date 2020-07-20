DC College Releases Anti-Racist Reading List, Including a Book That Equates Conservatism With Racism

George Washington University is encouraging its students to read a book that equates conservatism with racism, among other literature as an effort to fight the dangers of racial stereotypes and discrimination, according to a report from The Washington Free Beacon.

The D.C. college's Office of Diversity released their "Solidarity Resource Syllabus," a reading list featuring 126 books that are supposed to "actively and effectively" fight against racial injustice, according to Free Beacon reporter Chrissy Clark. On the list was San Francisco State University professor Robert Smith's 2010 book "Conservatism and Racism, and Why in America They Are the Same," a manifesto about how the two ideologies are inescapably linked. The novel has a two-star rating on Amazon.

"Conservatism as a philosophy and ideology … is and always has been hostile to the aspirations of Africans in America, incompatible with the struggle for freedom and equality," the book reads. "Repeatedly I was asked, ‘Are you saying that conservatism is racism, that all conservatives are racist?' Aren't there black conservatives? Are they racist?'…. My answer to most of these questions was a qualified yes."

After Clark's repeated attempts to talk to school officials, George Washington University revoked public access to their resource guide.

The college has since removed any evidence of ever posting the list to the Office of Diversity's webpage since Clark's article.

Recently George Washington University students were offered the opportunity to take part in #GWInSolidarity, a lecture series aimed at dealing with the "exhaustion and distress" surrounding the current racial climate in America.

"We feel deeply committed to creating spaces where our campus community engages in the necessary work to move us forward,” said Jordan S. West, director of the school's diversity and inclusion programs. “This work requires everyone and is a lifelong commitment. It is not acceptable to solely be non-racist and have that as your ultimate goal."

I guess in order to be "non-racist" in the eyes of George Washington University one needs to "educate" themselves that conservatism and racism are the same.

"The GW College Republicans are disappointed that our university, which has been committed to academic freedom, would include works in their syllabus that falsely equate conservatism and racism," the university's College Republicans president Patrick Burland told Clark. "The philosophy and ideology of conservatism does not know any one race, color, or creed…. It's deeply troubling that GW would chill the voices of students of all backgrounds who identify themselves as conservatives."