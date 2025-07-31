The MAGA Agenda Is on the Line
Newest White House Addition Will Require Your Dancing Shoes

Abigail Johnson
Abigail Johnson | July 31, 2025 2:45 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The Trump administration announced Thursday that a new addition is coming to the historic White House grounds: the White House Ballroom. The new $200 million ballroom would enable the White House to more effectively host major functions and foreign dignitaries.

President Trump, alongside other unspecified donors, will be donating the funds to build the nearly $200 million dollar building. The addition is projected to span 90,000 square feet and have the potential to seat 650 people, a significant increase from the 200-person seated capacity in the East Room of the White House. 

The White House has named McCrery Architects as lead architect for the project, describing the company as "well-known for their classical architectural design and based in our nation’s capital." 

“Presidents in the modern era have faced challenges hosting major events at the White House because it has been untouched since President Harry Truman," said Jim McCrery, CEO of McCrery Architects. "I am honored that President Trump has entrusted me to help bring this beautiful and necessary renovation to The People’s House, while preserving the elegance of its classical design and historical importance.”

The site of the new White House Ballroom is currently the location of the East Wing, alongside the front of the White House. The East Wing was initially constructed in 1902 but has been renovated and changed many times throughout the years. A second story was added in 1942. 

While the White House Ballroom will be designed separately from the main White House building, the White House statement said, "At the same time, its theme and architectural heritage will be almost identical." 

“President Trump is a builder at heart and has an extraordinary eye for detail," said White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles. "The President and the Trump White House are fully committed to working with the appropriate organizations to preserving the special history of the White House while building a beautiful ballroom that can be enjoyed by future Administrations and generations of Americans to come.”

The project is scheduled to begin in September 2025. 

