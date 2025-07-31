The MAGA Agenda Is on the Line
Celsius Spike or Hard Seltzer? High Noon Issues Recall

Abigail Johnson
Abigail Johnson | July 31, 2025 12:45 PM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File

Fans of the sparkling blue raspberry Celsius energy drinks might encounter a different sort of fizz in their afternoon energy boost this week. The beverage brand High Noon announced Tuesday that some of its vodka seltzer had been mistakenly labeled as Celsius energy drinks. 

The mix-up of mixed drinks was discovered after High Noon realized a shared packaging supplier had shipped them empty Celsius cans. The Celsius drinks being recalled are the Astro Vibe, Sparking Blue Razz Edition, in the High Noon Beach Variety pack. 

"Consumption of the liquid in these cans will result in unintentional alcohol ingestion," said the F.D.A. in its advisory. "No illnesses or adverse events have been reported for this recall to date." 

The High Noon company noted that while Celsius cans typically have a black lid, the mislabeled cans have a black lid typical of a High Noon seltzer.

The recalled packs were shipped to distributors in Florida, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Virginia, and Wisconsin. Other distributors also shipped products to retailers in the same states, except for Michigan and Oklahoma.

Most cans of Celsius contain 200 milligrams of caffeine, equal to approximately two cups of brewed coffee. The recall has sparked jokes online about what could happen if people mistakenly became intoxicated from the mislabeled drinks, particularly for Congress. 

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson and Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) both admit to keeping their offices well stocked with the fizzy energy drinks, according to the Washington Post's report. There is even a Celsius-sponsored vending machine in the basement of the Capitol building. 

Senator Eric Schmitt (R-MO) shared with the press that he hadn't heard about the recall. He accepted a Celsius offered to him by a reporter and said, "Well, maybe I'll have a taste test from this!" 

