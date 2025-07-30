Here's What Was Found Inside Those FBI Burn Bags. Yes, It's About the...
The Media's Reaction to the Booming Economy Is Perfectly Captured With This NYT...
You Won't Believe Who This Dog-Killing Animal Rights Group Is Suing This Time
Three-Year-Old Dies After Being Left in Hot Car for Five Hours While in...
Judges Being Forced to Drop Criminal Cases—Here's Why
Charlemagne tha God Just Said What Everyone's Thinking About the Media's Handling of...
Trump Just Hit This Country With Massive Tariffs for Helping Russia
Charlie Kirk Enters the South Park Cinematic Universe
DHS Launches Another Nationwide Push for Illegal Immigrants to Self-Deport
Sen. Bernie Moreno Joins Growing List of GOP Figures Supporting Nate Morris for...
UCLA Settles Antisemitism Lawsuit For Over $6 Million
VIP
One State’s Education Department Instructed Schools to Defy Trump’s Trans Athlete Executiv...
The Outrageous, Consequential Redistricting Scandal No One Is Talking About
Tsunami Waves Hit US Shores After Massive Earthquake in Russia
Tipsheet

Mary Washington Monument Defaced With Antifa Graffiti

Abigail Johnson
Abigail Johnson | July 30, 2025 1:25 PM
AP Photo/Keith Srakocic

The historic Mary Washington Monument in Fredericksburg, Virginia, was vandalized over the weekend with Antifa writings. 

The Washington Heritage Museum announced the defacement in a Facebook post on Monday with pictures of the graffiti. The images show graffiti on two sides of the monument. One side has black writing that appears to say "Antifa," while the other side is tagged with an "A" style symbol also linked to the far-left organization. 

Advertisement

Antifa has been previously linked to destructive riots and defacement of public property, including historical monuments. 

The monument commemorating Mary Washington was erected by the Mary Washington Monument Association of Fredericksburg and the National Mary Washington Memorial Association in 1889. The monument is the first ever erected by women in order to honor a woman, according to the Washington Heritage Museum. 

The monument replaced her previous memorial, "Meditation Rock," where Mary Washington reportedly "prayed for the safety of her son and country during the dark days of the Revolution." 

The Fredericksburg Police Department is investigating the vandalism and encourages anyone with information on the event to contact them. Friends of the Washington Heritage Museums are also offering a $1,500 reward for any information leading to the arrest or conviction of the vandals.

Recommended

Here's What Was Found Inside Those FBI Burn Bags. Yes, It's About the Russian Collusion Hoax Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The Washington Heritage Museum said, "The Mary Washington Monument is not only a tribute to America’s First Mother but also an important part of Fredericksburg and an incredible reminder of the role that our city and region played in America’s story and founding."

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's What Was Found Inside Those FBI Burn Bags. Yes, It's About the Russian Collusion Hoax Matt Vespa
Three-Year-Old Dies After Being Left in Hot Car for Five Hours While in State Custody Jeff Charles
The Outrageous, Consequential Redistricting Scandal No One Is Talking About Guy Benson
The Media's Reaction to the Booming Economy Is Perfectly Captured With This NYT Headline Matt Vespa
Charlemagne tha God Just Said What Everyone's Thinking About the Media's Handling of the Epstein Files Jeff Charles
Judges Being Forced to Drop Criminal Cases—Here's Why Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Here's What Was Found Inside Those FBI Burn Bags. Yes, It's About the Russian Collusion Hoax Matt Vespa
Advertisement