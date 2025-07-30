Mary Washington Monument Defaced With Antifa Graffiti

The historic Mary Washington Monument in Fredericksburg, Virginia, was vandalized over the weekend with Antifa writings.

The Washington Heritage Museum announced the defacement in a Facebook post on Monday with pictures of the graffiti. The images show graffiti on two sides of the monument. One side has black writing that appears to say "Antifa," while the other side is tagged with an "A" style symbol also linked to the far-left organization.

Antifa has been previously linked to destructive riots and defacement of public property, including historical monuments.

The monument commemorating Mary Washington was erected by the Mary Washington Monument Association of Fredericksburg and the National Mary Washington Memorial Association in 1889. The monument is the first ever erected by women in order to honor a woman, according to the Washington Heritage Museum.

The monument replaced her previous memorial, "Meditation Rock," where Mary Washington reportedly "prayed for the safety of her son and country during the dark days of the Revolution."

The Fredericksburg Police Department is investigating the vandalism and encourages anyone with information on the event to contact them. Friends of the Washington Heritage Museums are also offering a $1,500 reward for any information leading to the arrest or conviction of the vandals.

The Washington Heritage Museum said, "The Mary Washington Monument is not only a tribute to America’s First Mother but also an important part of Fredericksburg and an incredible reminder of the role that our city and region played in America’s story and founding."

