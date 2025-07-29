Texas AG Sues NY Clerk Over Refusal to Enforce Pro-Life Legislation

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a petition on Monday against an acting New York county clerk for shielding a telehealth doctor, effectively pitting Texas' pro-life laws against New York's pro-abortion shield laws.

Advertisement

The Texas court ruled that Dr. Margaret Carpenter violated state law by providing abortion-inducing drugs to a Texas resident. Her actions resulted in the killing of an unborn child and serious medical complications for the mother. She was ordered to pay a $100,000-plus penalty.

However, Acting Ulster County Clerk Taylor Bruck from eastern New York refused to enforce the ruling against Carpenter, who never appeared in court.

“In accordance with the New York State Shield Law, I have refused this filing and will refuse any similar filings that may come to our office," said Acting Clerk Taylor Bruck in a statement. "Since this decision is likely to result in further litigation, I must refrain from discussing specific details about the situation."

Earlier this year in February, Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry requested that Carpenter be extradited to his state after she was charged with prescribing abortion pills to a pregnant minor. Governor Hochul invoked New York's shield law and rejected Landry's request.

New York is one of eight states with telemedicine shield laws, which allow healthcare providers to distribute abortion pills through the mail without an in-person consultation and across state lines. The state passed a law in 2023 shielding healthcare providers from litigation when they provide "gender affirming and reproductive care" as well.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!