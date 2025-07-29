The MAGA Agenda Is on the Line
Tipsheet

Pacifist Quaker or Violent Protestor? Portland Man Facing Felony Charges

Abigail Johnson
Abigail Johnson | July 29, 2025 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

A Portland man known as "a lifelong Quaker who is deeply committed to pacifism" was arrested on Friday by FBI agents. Robert "Jacob" Hoopes appeared in federal court on Monday, facing charges of aggravated assault on a federal officer and damaging a federal building. 

Hoopes allegedly participated in the June 14 "No Kings" protest outside the Immigration and Customs Enforcement's building in Portland. The FBI Affidavit alleges that Hoopes threw rocks at the ICE building and at ICE agents. One agent was hit in the face and suffered a "serious" two-inch gash near his eye. 

Hoopes and two others allegedly used a stop sign as a battering ram against the building and caused more than $1,000 in damages to federal property. 

Officials from the Department of Justice identified Hoopes based on his distinctly colored gas mask and a forearm tattoo, matching footage from his participation in the violent protest to a picture of him posted on social media by Reed College, Hoopes' alma mater. 

Tom Hoopes, Jacob's father, spoke to reporters outside of the U.S. courthouse in Portland on Monday. He confirmed that his son participated in the protest, but didn't specify what his actions were. 

"Jacob is a lifelong Quaker who is deeply committed to pacifism," said Tom Hoopes. "He's an organic gardener and the soul of kindness." 

Hoopes was arrested on Friday morning by federal agents. Fable Sorenson, identifying herself online as Hoopes' girlfriend and roommate, wrote an open letter on social media detailing his arrest.

"Because everyone in my household is a safe, caring person, I was convinced they had the wrong house and couldn't understand what could warrant this kind of threat to our lives." 

"Jacob is a pacifist Quaker who is the most compassionate, loving, gentle person I have ever met," said Sorenson. "He cares deeply about people, his community, and those who are vulnerable to injustice."

Sorenson also suggested in her statement that the couple's race affected the outcome of the arrests. 

"He and I also recognize the privilege we hold in being white, able-bodied people living in a 'nice' neighborhood. If our bodies looked different, or if we lived within a different zipcode, our situation could have been much more deadly," said Sorenson. "It is necessary for white people to engage in advocacy, and this often means putting ourselves in harm's way."

Hoopes appeared in U.S. district court before Magistrate Judge Youlee Yim You. Judge You granted Hoopes pretrial release against the request of federal prosecutors. The Quaker's arraignment is scheduled for August 15 in Portland.

Hoopes appeared in a video on Sorenson's private Instagram after his release, thanking his supporters and smiling with a sunflower tucked behind his ear. 

