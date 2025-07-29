Van Hollen and Democrat Lawmakers Sit in Protest Outside ICE Facility

After several Maryland lawmakers were denied entry into a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Baltimore, the group staged a "sit-in" protest outside of the facility on Monday.

Senators Chris Van Hollen and Angela Alsobrooks were joined in their sit-in by U.S. Representatives Glenn Ivey, Johnny Olzewski Jr., Sarah Elfreth and Kweisi Mfume.

🚨Democrat Senator Chris Van Hollen is now staging a “sit in” after he was barred from entering an ICE facility in Baltimore.



Look at his face! pic.twitter.com/Ff3k67C8Xb — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 28, 2025

Van Hollen (D-MD) spoke at a press conference outside the facility, saying ICE's refusal to let the lawmakers enter violated the lawmakers' oversight abilities.

"Today we were denied entry to an ICE facility in Baltimore where we were exercising our oversight role as Members of Congress," said Van Hollen. "The law is clear: ICE is REQUIRED to let us into these facilities. They just don't want the American people to see what's happening behind closed doors."

In response, Department of Homeland Security Kristi Noem tagged Van Hollen in her own X post, in which she posted the mugshots of four unidentified illegal immigrants arrested for vile crimes, including rape, possession of child pornography, sexual abuse of a minor, and murder.

Noem accused him of protecting "monsters" rather than "American victims".

These are the monsters that @ChrisVanHollen is protecting over Americans victims. https://t.co/ygxDGozbPf pic.twitter.com/D9FqPM9PG6 — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) July 28, 2025

U.S. Representative Johnny Olszewski (D-MD) also participated in the delegation's sit-in on Monday.

"My Maryland colleagues and I were DENIED ENTRY to the Baltimore ICE detention center—despite following all legal requirements," said Olszewski in an X post. "Congress has a legal right to inspect ICE facilities. Amid reports of inhumane conditions, this refusal is alarming."

"This is oversight. Congress has the legal authority to enter ICE facilities — with or without notice," said Olszewski. "But to be clear: we gave the week’s notice you claim to need. Why move goalposts? What are you hiding?"

The Department of Homeland Security responded to Olszewski's X posts and outlined the requirement of a prior request for lawmakers to tour ICE facilities.

"Congressman, if you need a photo op with the violent criminal illegal aliens you are protecting—schedule a TOUR," said the Department of Homeland Security. "As for visits to detention facilities, requests should be made with sufficient time to prevent interference with the President’s Article II authority to oversee executive department functions—a week is sufficient to ensure no intrusion on the President’s constitutional authority. To protect the President’s Article II authority, any request to shorten that time must be approved by the Secretary."

To substantiate the lawmakers' claims that they had given prior notice of their oversight visit, Representative Glenn Ivey's office reportedly shared a letter with Fox News Digital dated July 21, addressed to Noem and acting ICE Director Todd Lyons, and told them of the delegation's intent to visit the Baltimore facility. According to Fox, the letter did not appear to be making a request.

Van Hollen said, "This is BS. Plain and simple."

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

