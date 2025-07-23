BREAKING: Gabbard Confirms Obama Has Been Referred to DOJ for Criminal Investigation
One Rideshare App Will Allow Passengers to Request Female Drivers, Passengers
House GOP Moves to Rename Kennedy Center Opera House After This Iconic First...
Hawley and Blumenthal Introduce Bi-Partisan Bill Protecting Personal Data
Pro-Palestine Protestors Crash Senator Hawley's Speech

Abigail Johnson
Abigail Johnson | July 23, 2025 4:15 PM
Caroline Brehman/Pool via AP

Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) was escorted off stage at the Axios News Shapers forum in Washington, D.C., after the event was interrupted by pro-Palestinian protestors. 

The Republican was being interviewed by Axios reporter Stef Kight about the lawmaker's stance on artificial intelligence and government regulation of the industry. A demonstrator began shouting at Hawley about the children in Palestine and was joined shortly thereafter by several other protestors. 

Josh Hawley cannot possibly care about people in this country or the planet,” the protester said, according to Axios, “because he is supporting a war of starvation.” Another protestor shouted, “Your career is built on the suffering of children." 

The activists in the room held up signs reading “STOP STARVING GAZA” and “U.S. FUNDS GENOCIDE," as well as a Palestinian flag. The anti-war and social justice organization Code Pink took credit for the protesters' disruption.

The protestors were escorted out of the building. Stef Knight and Hawley left the stage temporarily, with Hawley waving off the accusations made by the last remaining protester. 

“We appreciate and understand that people feel passionately about some of these issues,” Kight said. “We do ask that you be respectful and allow us to continue our conversation. Please welcome back to the stage Senator Josh Hawley.”

Hawley returned to the stage amidst a round of applause, brushing off the protest as “just another day in the Senate.”


