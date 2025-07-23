Pro-Palestine Protestors Crash Senator Hawley's Speech

Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) was escorted off stage at the Axios News Shapers forum in Washington, D.C., after the event was interrupted by pro-Palestinian protestors.

The Republican was being interviewed by Axios reporter Stef Kight about the lawmaker's stance on artificial intelligence and government regulation of the industry. A demonstrator began shouting at Hawley about the children in Palestine and was joined shortly thereafter by several other protestors.

“Josh Hawley cannot possibly care about people in this country or the planet,” the protester said, according to Axios, “because he is supporting a war of starvation.” Another protestor shouted, “Your career is built on the suffering of children."

The activists in the room held up signs reading “STOP STARVING GAZA” and “U.S. FUNDS GENOCIDE," as well as a Palestinian flag. The anti-war and social justice organization Code Pink took credit for the protesters' disruption.

🚨 Two protesters were just removed from an Axios event after interrupting a live interview with Senator Josh Hawley.



One pro-Palestinian protester shouted, “Shame on all of you for being as disgusting as he is and supporting genocide.” pic.twitter.com/4xCaAtjj9I — Ryan Schmelz (@RyanSchmelzFOX) July 23, 2025

We shut down Josh Hawley because his career is built on suffering from Gaza to the U.S. As 2.2 million Palestinians face forced starvation, he doubles down on genocide. We won’t let him speak freely while children starve. pic.twitter.com/ZWgmiS9fef — CODEPINK (@codepink) July 23, 2025

The protestors were escorted out of the building. Stef Knight and Hawley left the stage temporarily, with Hawley waving off the accusations made by the last remaining protester.

Pro-Palestine demonstrators interrupt Josh Hawley's talk at an Axios event and he ends up leaving the stage pic.twitter.com/FumbifT6qL — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 23, 2025

“We appreciate and understand that people feel passionately about some of these issues,” Kight said. “We do ask that you be respectful and allow us to continue our conversation. Please welcome back to the stage Senator Josh Hawley.”

Hawley returned to the stage amidst a round of applause, brushing off the protest as “just another day in the Senate.”





