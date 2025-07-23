BREAKING: Gabbard Confirms Obama Has Been Referred to DOJ for Criminal Investigation
CNN's Scott Jennings Had the Perfect Response to Stephen Colbert's Show Being Canceled
Millions of Felons Could Get Their Gun Rights Back Under This Justice Department...
Leaked Audio Reveals DEI Isn’t Dead—It Just Got a Makeover
Ted Cruz Just Proposed Legislation That Will Terrify Those Funding Riots
Imagine Thinking Stephen Colbert's Firing Is the 'Dismantling of Our Democracy'
Criminal Justice Reform Is Needed, but Not Like the Left Wants
VIP
Anti-Gun Propaganda Reaches Critical Levels With Latest Headline
No Arrest, No Deportation, No Death: DHS Slams Allentown Grandpa Story as Fake
Coast Guard Surge: New Bill Would Elevate Role in Trump’s Border Crackdown
Homan Had the Perfect Response to Hunter Biden's Criticism of ICE
House GOP Moves to Rename Kennedy Center Opera House After This Iconic First...
Is Texas Ready for Beto 4.0?
Air Force Issues Statement About Alarming Near Collision With Plane
Tipsheet

Hawley and Blumenthal Introduce Bi-Partisan Bill Protecting Personal Data

Abigail Johnson
Abigail Johnson | July 23, 2025 1:15 PM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) and Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CN) introduced bipartisan legislation Monday that would enable any American to sue tech companies if their personal data is used by companies to train their artificial intelligence models without their consent. 

Advertisement

The new proposal, titled "AI Accountability and Personal Data Protection Act" was rolled out after Senator Hawley accused AI companies of carrying out "the largest intellectual property theft in American history." 

The bill would allow individuals to sue any person or company that appropriates, sells, uses, or exploits an individual's personal data or their copyrighted works without clear consent. Companies would be required to disclose every third party that will access the individual's data when the company asks for consent. 

“AI companies are robbing the American people blind while leaving artists, writers, and other creators with zero recourse," said Senator Hawley in a press release. "It’s time for Congress to give the American worker their day in court to protect their personal data and creative works."

 If enacted, the bill would establish a federal tort for data misuse, one carrying stiff financial penalties and a standard of injunctive relief.

"If AI wants it from you, wants to train their models on you, that's fine," said Senator Hawley, in an interview with Steve Bannon. "They should come get your permission and compensate you for it." 

Recommended

Ted Cruz Just Proposed Legislation That Will Terrify Those Funding Riots Jeff Charles
Advertisement

“This bill embodies a bipartisan consensus that AI safeguards are urgent—because the technology is moving at accelerating speed, and so are dangers to privacy," said Senator Blumenthal. "Enforceable rules can put consumers back in control of their data, and help bar abuses." 

The bipartisan legislation was proposed on Monday, in the wake of President Trump's new plans to develop AI technologies in Pennsylvania. While Trump's "America First" campaign prioritizes American-based AI companies, it has not addressed the potential issues of personal data abuse and copyright infringement. 

"Tech companies must be held accountable—and liable legally—when they breach consumer privacy, collecting, monetizing or sharing personal information without express consent," said Senator Blumenthal. "Consumers must be given rights and remedies—and legal tools to make them real—not relying on government enforcement alone."

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Ted Cruz Just Proposed Legislation That Will Terrify Those Funding Riots Jeff Charles
CNN's Scott Jennings Had the Perfect Response to Stephen Colbert's Show Being Canceled Matt Vespa
Tulsi Gabbard Just Made Obama Eat It on the Russian Collusion Hoax Matt Vespa
BREAKING: Gabbard Confirms Obama Has Been Referred to DOJ for Criminal Investigation Katie Pavlich
Oh, You Knew the Liberal Media Was Going to Do This After the Russiagate Files Were Unsealed Matt Vespa
Is Texas Ready for Beto 4.0? Guy Benson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Ted Cruz Just Proposed Legislation That Will Terrify Those Funding Riots Jeff Charles
Advertisement