Hawley and Blumenthal Introduce Bi-Partisan Bill Protecting Personal Data

Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) and Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CN) introduced bipartisan legislation Monday that would enable any American to sue tech companies if their personal data is used by companies to train their artificial intelligence models without their consent.

The new proposal, titled "AI Accountability and Personal Data Protection Act" was rolled out after Senator Hawley accused AI companies of carrying out "the largest intellectual property theft in American history."

The bill would allow individuals to sue any person or company that appropriates, sells, uses, or exploits an individual's personal data or their copyrighted works without clear consent. Companies would be required to disclose every third party that will access the individual's data when the company asks for consent.

“AI companies are robbing the American people blind while leaving artists, writers, and other creators with zero recourse," said Senator Hawley in a press release. "It’s time for Congress to give the American worker their day in court to protect their personal data and creative works."

If enacted, the bill would establish a federal tort for data misuse, one carrying stiff financial penalties and a standard of injunctive relief.

"If AI wants it from you, wants to train their models on you, that's fine," said Senator Hawley, in an interview with Steve Bannon. "They should come get your permission and compensate you for it."

“This bill embodies a bipartisan consensus that AI safeguards are urgent—because the technology is moving at accelerating speed, and so are dangers to privacy," said Senator Blumenthal. "Enforceable rules can put consumers back in control of their data, and help bar abuses."

The bipartisan legislation was proposed on Monday, in the wake of President Trump's new plans to develop AI technologies in Pennsylvania. While Trump's "America First" campaign prioritizes American-based AI companies, it has not addressed the potential issues of personal data abuse and copyright infringement.

"Tech companies must be held accountable—and liable legally—when they breach consumer privacy, collecting, monetizing or sharing personal information without express consent," said Senator Blumenthal. "Consumers must be given rights and remedies—and legal tools to make them real—not relying on government enforcement alone."

