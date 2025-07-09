At Dulles, Police K9 'Freddie' Is Headed Back to Work After Being Kicked by Traveler

A police K9 returned to his post at Dulles International Airport on Wednesday morning, two weeks after being kicked by an Egyptian traveler whose luggage had been sniffed out.

Advertisement

The five-year old beagle named Freddie was helping to screen baggage from EgyptAir Flight 981 that had arrived in Dulles, Virginia, outside of Washington, D.C. Freddie alerted his handler to contraband in luggage owned by Hamed Aly Marie, an Egyptian national traveling with his wife.

The beagle's handler, Customs and Border Protection Agriculture Specialist Melissa Snyder, told CBS News' Major Garrett that "Freddie was just doing a typical inspection" at the luggage carousels.

"He walked right on up to a bag he was interested in and let me know there was food in it," said Snyder. "The gentleman walked up and kicked Freddie in the right side of his ribs, just no warning at all, just walked right up to him and kicked him."

"K9 Freddy was kicked so hard that he was lifted off of the ground," said Customs and Border Protection about the incident. "K9 Freddy was injured and was taken to the veterinary emergency room."

Marie was arrested by CBP and was transferred into custody of the Department of Homeland Security.

His bag was allegedly filled with more than 100 pounds of agricultural items prohibited from entering the U.S., including 55 pounds of beef, 44 pounds of rice, 15 pounds of eggplant, cucumbers and bell peppers, two pounds of corn seeds, and a pound of herbs, according to a statement from Customs and Border Protection.

"We inspect almost all food that's coming in if we can find it," said Snyder. "It is typically because there could be pests coming in on it. And we don't want that to spread to our crops here in our country or our animals in the country."

The 70-year old Egyptian plead guilty to the federal charge of malicious assault on a police animal. He was forced to pay the K9's $840 veterinarian fee before flying back to Egypt a day later.

Beagles may seem like an unconventional choice for a police K9, but Snyder shared that the breed's smaller size and sensitive nose make them an excellent fit for the role.

"They will do about anything for a treat," said Snyder. "And they love to find the food. He loves to play hide and seek all day, and to him, it's the greatest job in the world cause he gets paid and treats."

All K9 beagles working within Customs and Border Protection are either rescued or donated to the agency. Freddie was rescued as a puppy before he began his life of public service.