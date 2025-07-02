FBI Busts 16 Anti-Tren Gang Members in Texas

Federal officials have described the arrests made in Texas on Monday as "the largest Anti-Tren crackdown yet." Officials arrested 16 members of the Anti-Tren gang, a suspected offshoot of the violent Venezuelan prison gang Tren de Aragua (TdA).

The charges allege that Anti-Tren is a criminal organization responsible for deadly turf wars, gun trafficking, and drug trafficking.

“These arrests are the largest takedown of suspected Anti-Tren members and associates by the FBI, so far, and they happened right here in Houston,” said Special Agent in Charge Douglas Williams of the FBI Houston Field Office. “These individuals are accused of engaging in a turf war with TdA members and carrying out numerous violent crimes throughout our city, including a mass shooting at a local sports bar that left six people wounded. Fortunately, for the good and safety of our community, these individuals are now in federal custody facing U.S. justice.”

Fourteen Anti-Tren members and associates are being charged with conspiracy to possess and with intent to distribute more than five kilograms of cocaine. If convicted, the suspects could face life in prison sentences and a possible $10 million fine.

Six suspects were charged separately with firearm offenses and could each receive up to fifteen years in prison. Specifically, Jose Miguel Briceno, a Venezuelan national who was illegally residing in Houston, is being charged with unlawful possession of ammunition by an alien. The criminal complaint alleges Briceno was involved in a mass shooting at the Latinas Sports Bar club in Houston in March. During the shooting, six people were wounded, four of whom were in critical condition. According to the complaint, Briceno allegedly used a firearm to shoot inside the doorway of the bar. Law enforcement have not been able to locate or obtain the firearm. If Briceno is convicted, he will face up to 15 years of imprisonment and a $250,000 fine.

“The Southern District’s twin priorities are securing our border and the eradication of violent crime. This case implicates both,” said U.S. Attorney Nicholas Ganjei. “Operation Take Back America means going on the offensive against transnational criminal organizations to ensure that they cannot take root in our community and endanger public safety. SDTX is going to be unapologetic in carrying out that mission.”

Operation Take Back America is a nationwide initiative of the Department of Justice that seeks to stop illegal immigration, eliminate cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs), and end illegal trafficking of dangerous drugs and human beings.