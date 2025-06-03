Kat Cammack Calls for Federal Funds to Be Withheld From Universities

In an appearance on Fox News Monday, Florida Representative Kat Cammack denounced federally funded universities who allow Antisemitism on their campuses.

"This is absolutely unacceptable," Cammack told Fox News' Bill Melugin. "Zero tolerance is the only answer. And, Congress, we should be doing everything we can to withhold federal funding to any institution that continues to allow this type of hateful Antisemitic rhetoric and violence to occur on their campuses."

Cammack's comments came in response to the violent attack that happened Sunday in Boulder, Colorado. Eight people were injured in the attack now labeled by the FBI as a "targeted terror attack".

The Congresswoman also called for an increase in deportations: "We need to crack down hard and it needs to happen immediately....We have to take swift action. The Trump administration, I believe, needs to step up deportations even more."

She also referenced a Politico article that was published Monday, "The First Casualty in the War Against Elite Universities," detailing the resignation of former University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill.

During a congressional hearing, Magill was asked by New York Representative Elise Stefanik, "at Penn, does calling for the genocide of Jews violate Penn's rules or code of conduct?"

After much back and forth, Magill finally settled on, "it is a context-dependent decision, Congresswoman." The University of Pennsylvania president resigned from her position in December 2024.

Referring to Magill as a "casualty," particularly in light of the terror attack committed on Sunday, is dramatic and inaccurate. Representative Cammack summed up the generalization well.

"This is unacceptable."