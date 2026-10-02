Massachusetts Man Indicted for Allegedly Living Under Dead Man's Identity for Two Decades

“John Doe,” whose true identity is unknown at this time, is charged with unlawfully obtaining SNAP benefits, false representation of a Social Security number, false statements relating to healthcare matters and aggravated identity theft.

The defendant was previously arrested in April 2026 after being charged by criminal complaint. He remains detained in federal custody.

According to the charging documents, since at least 2001, John Doe has been living in Massachusetts under the identity of a U.S. citizen from Puerto Rico who died in 2006. It is alleged that under the deceased citizen’s identity, the defendant fraudulently obtained a Massachusetts identification card, as well as MassHealth benefits.

According to court documents, John Doe has criminal convictions in Massachusetts under the deceased citizen’s identity, including assault and drug convictions. Specifically, in September 2012, John Doe was convicted in Worcester Superior Court of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (gun) as well as trafficking cocaine, for which he was sentenced to state prison for eight to 10 years and 11-15 years in state prison, respectively.

Upon his release from prison in January 2022, the defendant allegedly used the stolen identity to apply for SNAP benefits. It is alleged that, in connection with his SNAP application, John Doe spoke with an employee of the Massachusetts Department of Transitional Assistance (DTA) in April 2022, claiming that he was the individual listed on the application, that he was a U.S. citizen, and verifying his purported Social Security number. According to the charging documents, the DTA employee noted in the file: “Death match ??? – reviewing with supervisor [sic]” – apparently indicating that the Social Security number that John Doe allegedly provided corresponded to a deceased person. However, the application was ultimately approved by Massachusetts DTA, and John Doe allegedly proceeded to collect SNAP benefits.

In total, from April 2022 through February 2026, John Doe allegedly applied for and obtained approximately $12,623 in SNAP benefits under the stolen deceased citizen’s identity.

The charge of unlawfully obtaining SNAP benefits provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. The charge of misrepresenting a Social Security number provides for a sentence of up to five years in prison, up to three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. The charge of false statements relating to healthcare matters provides for a sentence of up to five years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000. The charge of aggravated identity theft provides for a sentence of at least two years in prison, up to one year of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and statutes which govern the determination of a sentence in a criminal case.

United States Attorney Leah B. Foley; Jeff Grimming, Acting Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations in New England; Amy Connelly, Special Agent in Charge of the Social Security Administration, Office of Inspector General, Office of Investigations, Boston Field Division; Charmeka Parker, Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Department of Agriculture — Office of Inspector General, Northeast Region; and Roberto Coviello, Special Agent in Charge of the Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General, made the announcement today. Assistant U.S. Attorney Brendan O’Shea of the Worcester Branch Office is prosecuting the case.

The details contained in the charging document are allegations. The defendant is presumed to be innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in the court of law.