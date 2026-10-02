Air Force Reservist Pleads Guilty to $20,000 PPP Loan Fraud in Florida

Ray Anthony Pearson II, 32, of Navarre, Florida, pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of wire fraud involving Small Business Administration (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan funds.

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This prosecution was part of the Task Force to Eliminate Fraud launched by President Donald J. Trump, a whole-of-government effort to eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse within Federal benefit programs.

The plea was announced by John P. Heekin, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.

U.S. Attorney Heekin said: “Fraudsters seized on the generous federal programs intended to help businesses hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic, and tried to enrich themselves by ripping off the American taxpayer. My office is aggressively pursuing those criminals to hold them accountable, and this successful prosecution is another win in the National Fraud Enforcement Division’s war on fraud, waste, and abuse within our federal programs.”

Court documents reflect that in 2021, the defendant, while working full-time in a civilian job and part-time as an Air Force Reservist, caused to be submitted a fraudulent online application for a Paycheck Protection Program loan that falsely claimed he was self-employed with a business that lost income due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result of his fraud, the defendant received $20,142 in PPP loan funds to which he was not entitled.

He submitted a second PPP loan application that was denied.

On April 7, 2026, the Department of Justice announced the creation of the National Fraud Enforcement Division. The Fraud Division is investigating and prosecuting those who commit fraud against the American people. The Department’s work to combat fraud supports President Trump’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, a whole-of-government effort chaired by Vice President J.D. Vance to eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse within Federal benefit programs.

Guilty Plea by Air Force Reservist for PPP Loan Fraud is Another Win for National Fraud Enforcement Division https://t.co/cZPhFs96Yu @USAttyHeekin @USAttorneys @DOJFraudDiv — U.S. Attorney John P. Heekin NDFL (@USAO_NDFL) September 29, 2026

Pearson faces up to 20 years’ imprisonment. As part of his plea agreement, Pearson has agreed to forfeit any forfeitable assets and to pay restitution.

Sentencing is scheduled for December 17, 2026, at 2 PM at the United States Courthouse in Pensacola, Florida, before United States District Judge T. Kent Wetherell, II.

The case was investigated by the Air Force Office of Special Investigations. Assistant United States Attorneys Jessica Etherton and Walter Narramore are prosecuting the case.

The Fraud Section leads the Criminal Division's prosecution of fraud schemes that exploit the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). Since the inception of the CARES Act, the Fraud Section has prosecuted over 150 defendants in more than 95 criminal cases and has seized over $75 million in cash proceeds derived from fraudulently obtained PPP funds, as well as numerous real estate properties and luxury items purchased with such proceeds. More information can be found at Justice.gov/OPA/pr/justice-department-takes-action-against-covid-19-fraud.

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The United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida is one of 94 offices that serve as the nation’s principal litigators under the direction of the Attorney General. To access available public court documents online, please visit the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida website. For more information about the United States Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Florida, visit https://www.justice.gov/usao-ndfl.

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