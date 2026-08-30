Iowa Nonprofit Director Gets 18 Months for $426K Fraud Scheme

An Iowa woman was sentenced earlier this week to 18 months in federal prison for stealing over $426,000 from Children and Families of Iowa over nearly seven years.

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According to public court documents and information presented at sentencing, Jodi Dyan Spargur-Tate, 55, was employed by Children and Families of Iowa (CFI) between 2015 and 2022 as a Program Director overseeing CFI’s youth, adult, and dislocated worker programs.

The federal funds were meant to help people find jobs, but Spargur-Tate used that money to pay her bills.

During her time as Program Director, Spargur-Tate submitted hundreds of false and fraudulent reimbursement requests, including falsified invoices and receipts. She also diverted over 100 payments from CFI to herself and her family members to pay their cell phone bills and housing costs, among other things.

In addition to the 18-month term of imprisonment, Spargur-Tate was ordered to pay $426,837.11 in restitution.

After completing her prison term, Spargur-Tate will serve a three-year term of supervised release.

“Spargur-Tate stole Department of Labor funds intended to help Americans secure meaningful employment, instead using the money for personal gain,” said Anthony P. D’Esposito, Inspector General, U.S. Department of Labor. “Spargur-Tate’s selfish actions undermined the integrity of federally funded programs designed to support individuals facing significant barriers to work. This sentencing is a reminder to those who believe DOL grants are opportunities for personal enrichment. My office will continue partnering with our law enforcement colleagues to relentlessly pursue and hold accountable anyone who attempts to siphon money from programs meant to serve Americans in need.”

Fraud is not a victimless crime.



This fraudster stole taxpayer dollars meant to help individuals facing significant barriers to work secure meaningful employment.



She has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison. https://t.co/p2lzmBvwTm — White House Task Force to Eliminate Fraud (@WHFraudTF) August 27, 2026

United States Attorney David C. Waterman of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement.

The United States Department of Labor’s Office of Inspector General and the Des Moines Police Department investigated the case. Assistant United States Attorney Joseph Lubben prosecuted the case.

Former Iowa Nonprofit Program Director Sentenced to 18 Months in Federal Prison for Theft from a Federal Funds Recipient https://t.co/mN4rqpai7X — US Attorney Office - Southern District of Iowa (@USAO_SDIA) August 27, 2026

This defendant stole over $400k from an Iowa program meant to serve our youth and other needy populations. She’ll spend 18 months in prison for her decision, and the Court has ordered her to pay $426,837.11 in restitution. Great work by @USAO_SDIA, @USLaborIG, and @DMPolice. https://t.co/ugVDaCSoGX — Colin M. McDonald (@AAGMcDonald) August 27, 2026

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On April 7, 2026, the Department of Justice announced the creation of the National Fraud Enforcement Division. The Fraud Division is investigating and prosecuting those who commit fraud against the American people. The Department’s work to combat fraud supports President Trump’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, a whole-of-government effort chaired by Vice President J.D. Vance to eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse within Federal benefit programs.

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