Amazon Cargo Plane Overruns Miami Runway, Kills Five

Five people are dead and others are injured after a cargo plane overran the runway in Miami and crashed into multiple vehicles on Sunday.

A Boeing 767-300 Amazon Prime cargo plane from Puerto Rico crashed. Federal authorities are investigating the incident.

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Prime Air Flight 7598 overran Miami International Airport’s diagonal runway at approximately 2 p.m. today, leaving the aircraft disabled at the northwest end of the airport. All MIA runways and taxiways are currently closed, and a full ground stop is in effect. Passengers with… pic.twitter.com/3UICE7IF3L — Miami Int'l Airport (@iflymia) September 6, 2026

21 Air Flight 7598 overran the runway after landing at Miami International Airport around 2 p.m. local time on Sunday, Sept. 6. The Boeing 767-300 cargo aircraft departed from Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The FAA will investigate. Contact the… — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) September 6, 2026

BREAKING: At least five people are dead and five others are injured after an Amazon cargo plane overran a runway at Miami International Airport and struck several vehicles Sunday, officials said.



The crash prompted a ground stop at the airport as emergency crews responded to the… pic.twitter.com/Vul00PD51I — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 6, 2026





🚨 Update: Deadly Cargo Plane Crash at Miami International Airport



At least five people have died and five others were injured after an Amazon Prime Air cargo aircraft overran the runway at Miami International Airport on Sunday afternoon, striking multiple vehicles and bursting… pic.twitter.com/6XLpT6mVaP — FL360aero (@fl360aero) September 7, 2026

"We can confirm that an Amazon Air plane operated by 21 Air experienced an incident while attempting to land at Miami International Airport today. This is a fast-moving situation and we're still gathering details. We're working closely with local authorities and officials to… — Amazon News (@amazonnews) September 6, 2026

Video of the Amazon plane that just crashed at Miami International Airport. 5 dead.



It landed halfway down the runway (with only about 7000 feet to stop) with a 30 knot tailwind. Note the spoilers and thrust reversers did not deploy which is not normal.



He should have gone… pic.twitter.com/ZTBIZAyKiK — The Good Trouble Show with Matt Ford (@GoodTroubleShow) September 7, 2026





🚨 JUST IN UPDATE: Absolutely TERRIFYING footage out of Miami Airport shows the exact moment the Prime Air plane crashed off the runway, causing 5 deaths and several injuries



Looks like it crashed right next to a ton of Teslas were parked nearby. Onlookers are absolutely… pic.twitter.com/ickFqLzZCa — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 7, 2026

Video showing the moment the Amazon Prime Air Boeing 767 landed at Miami International Airport. The aircraft appears to have come in fast and unstable, with the left main gear wheel not in contact with the runway after touchdown. pic.twitter.com/feHvvPDCkb — Turbine Traveller (@Turbinetraveler) September 6, 2026

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At least five people were killed, and five others were injured when an Amazon cargo plane overran a runway at Miami International Airport and struck several vehicles Sunday, officials said.



The NTSB and FAA are investigating. https://t.co/m5CZbzZ9Wm pic.twitter.com/iYlsbc9w6J — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) September 7, 2026

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