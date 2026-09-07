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Amazon Cargo Plane Overruns Miami Runway, Kills Five

Scott McClallen Follow @ScottMcclallen
Sep 07, 2026 10:00 AM
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Amazon Cargo Plane Overruns Miami Runway, Kills Five
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

Five people are dead and others are injured after a cargo plane overran the runway in Miami and crashed into multiple vehicles on Sunday.

A Boeing 767-300 Amazon Prime cargo plane from Puerto Rico crashed. Federal authorities are investigating the incident. 

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