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DHS Rule Would Deny Birthright Citizenship to Children of Foreign Government Employees

Scott McClallen Follow @ScottMcclallen
Sep 04, 2026 7:12 PM
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DHS Rule Would Deny Birthright Citizenship to Children of Foreign Government Employees
AP Photo/David 'Dee' Delgado

A new Department of Homeland Security interim rule aims to block citizenship for children born in the U.S. whose parents are foreign government employees. 

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The 32-page rule is set to be published on Sept. 9. 

The rule follows Trump signing two executive orders on Aug. 6. Those orders delegated presidential authority to the Sec. of State and Sec. of Homeland Security and directed them to stop birth tourism. 

The 14th Amendment grants citizenship to almost everyone born in the U.S. 

The rule says: “the purpose of this rulemaking is to clarify that certain aliens who are born in the United States but are not United States citizens may register their permanent resident status.”

The rule would define “foreign government employee” as foreign diplomatic officers accredited to the U.S., persons employed by a foreign embassy or consulate who are nationals of that foreign country, persons employed by a foreign government in an official capacity, and persons employed by an international organization that possesses international organization immunity. 

DHS notes that before this IFR, only children of foreign government employees who were also foreign diplomatic officers and not U.S. citizens were excluded from birthright citizenship, and there was no definition of “foreign government employee” for the purpose of determining birthright citizenship in the United States in 8 CFR," the rule says. 

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News Topics DHS | DONALD TRUMP | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION
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