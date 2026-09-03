LA Podcaster Charged With Threatening to Kill Trump, Stalking His Personal Lawyer

A resident of the Westlake neighborhood of Los Angeles and one-time podcaster was arrested today on a three-count federal grand jury indictment charging him with threatening to kill President Donald Trump and cyberstalking and harassing President Trump’s personal lawyer and that lawyer’s family.

Advertisement

Benjamin Azariah Southworth, 40, was arrested this morning and is expected to make his initial appearance and be arraigned this afternoon in United States District Court in downtown Los Angeles.

“As threats against President Trump’s life escalate, the Department of Justice will respond with the full force of the law,” said Attorney General Todd Blanche. “We will hold perpetrators of violent threats accountable, and anyone who makes these threats online will not be allowed to hide behind their screens.”

Southworth is charged with one count of threats against the President, one count of cyberstalking, and one count of harassing telephone calls in interstate communications

“There is zero tolerance for political violence, especially for threats directed at the President,” said First Assistant United States Attorney Bill Essayli. “Threatening an elected official with violence is a serious offense, and you will be arrested and charged as Mr. Southworth found out this morning.”

According to the indictment that a federal grand jury returned on Wednesday, from January 2026 to May 2026, Southworth used social media accounts on YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok as well as a website to publicly express his hatred toward President Trump and the President’s supporters. Southworth used these online platforms to publicly engage in and encourage the abuse and harassment of the President and to threaten violence against the President.

“The U.S. Secret Service has zero tolerance for threats against the President of the United States,” said Armando Marquez, Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Secret Service’s Los Angeles Field Office. “The safety and security of those we protect is our highest priority, and we are committed to ensuring that anyone who threatens that – whether online or otherwise – will face justice. We are grateful for the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California for their partnership and thorough work in this case.”

On April 7, 2026, Southworth posted a video on his Instagram account that contained a series of threats against President Trump, including, “I have been vocal in calling for the execution of Donald Trump” and “This government is illegitimate and out of control. It’s time for course correction. Kill Donald Trump.”

“Cyberstalking and threats of murder are not considered mere political rhetoric under the law, but are serious criminal offenses that lead to prosecution, as today’s arrest highlights,” said Patrick Grandy, the Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office. “The FBI, working with our partners at the U.S. Secret Service and the U.S. Attorney’s Office, will ensure that threats and harassment against the President and others are addressed before threats turn to violence.”

Podcaster and Westlake resident Benjamin Azariah Southworth, 40, was arrested in Los Angeles this morning on a three-count federal indictment with threatening to kill President Trump as well as cyberstalking and harassment.



Southworth’s initial appearance and arraignment are… pic.twitter.com/kCeKgHL4UX — US Attorney L.A. (@USAO_LosAngeles) September 3, 2026

Three months earlier, Southworth published a post on his TikTok account listing the home address of a Victim 1 – an attorney who had been President Trump’s personal lawyer – along with a photograph of Victim 1 and another photograph of Victim 1’s residence. In the same post, Southworth stated, “No peace for traitors.”

From January 2026 to May 2026, Southworth left a series of abusive messages online and over voicemail to Victim 2, who is Victim 1’s son, and made harassing telephone calls to Victim 3, who is Victim 1’s wife.

Advertisement

An indictment is merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

If convicted, Southworth would face a statutory maximum sentence of five years in federal prison for threatening the President, a statutory maximum sentence of five years in federal prison for cyberstalking, and a statutory maximum sentence of two years in federal prison for telephonic harassment.

The United States Secret Service and the FBI are investigating this matter.

Assistant United States Attorney William Kanellis of the Domestic Security and Immigration Crimes Section is prosecuting this case.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.