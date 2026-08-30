CMS Stops $1.6 Billion in Fraudulent Medicare Lab Payments

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) says it has stopped more than $1.6 billion in potentially improper Medicare laboratory payments since the start of the Trump Administration.

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The agency said that it has slashed fraud and improved Medicare program integrity. This includes $732 million in savings from the revocation of 157 fraudulent lab providers from the Medicare program.

“When laboratories bill Medicare for tests they never performed, it drains the Medicare Trust Fund and diverts resources away from beneficiaries who need them,” said CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz. “That's why, under the leadership of the White House Anti-Fraud Task Force, CMS has built a technology-powered fraud prevention operation to root out scammers all across our health care system, from laboratory testing and hospice care to medical equipment and autism therapy. We won't stop until we've restored program integrity and ensured that fraudsters have nowhere left to hide.”

The $1.6 billion in enforcement actions taken by CMS include the following:

Savings of $732 million from 157 fraudulent providers revoked from the Medicare program;

Over $500 million in potentially fraudulent payments halted from 185 payment suspensions from CMS’ investigation of 600 labs;

More than $276 million recouped from 442 identified overpayments already paid out to suspect labs; and

$127 million in potentially fraudulent payments prevented as the result of 85 law enforcement referrals from a CMS contractor.

The savings in fraudulent payments were the result of CMS’ use of advanced analytics, including Artificial Intelligence and machine-learning models, to mine Medicare fee-for-service claims, looking for unusual billing patterns and other indicators of potential fraud, waste, or abuse.

AI can help identify potential laboratory fraud by learning what normal billing and laboratory activity looks like and flagging unusual combinations of testing, results, billing, documentation, and relationships that may indicate manipulation or fraudulent activity.

When these analytics identify high-risk billing patterns, CMS can use that information to automatically flag claims for further review and, when appropriate, hold, reject, or deny claims before any Medicare funds are released.

CMS has targeted several types of lab fraud, including billing for medically unnecessary services to beneficiaries with no established relationship with the ordering provider, as well as labs billing for services that were not rendered or for up-coded services. These fraudulent billing patterns can occur across a range of laboratory services including pathogen detection, high-complexity drug tests, and genetic testing.

Examples of fraudulent laboratory activity flagged by CMS:

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One individual who owned a consulting company enrolled 14 labs in Medicare fee-for-service and billed more than $24 million for services that could not have been rendered because none of the labs were found to be operational. CMS suspensions are currently holding $12 million―half of the labs’ total amount paid. CMS has recouped an additional $7 million in fraudulent payments from these entities and coordinated action has resulted in the revocation of the Medicare enrollments of 11 of the 14, while investigations continue for the remaining three.

A Texas lab suspected of billing for services not rendered began billing at the end of February 2026 and received minimal payment before CMS detected the suspicious activity. The agency denied $1.2 million of the laboratory’s claims before the lab shifted billing practices in early April in an attempt to circumvent CMS controls. CMS analysts continued monitoring the lab, and a swift payment suspension prevented more than $150,000 in additional suspect payments. The provider was subsequently revoked that same month.

Another Texas lab suspected of billing for services not rendered began billing in earnest in May 2026, following two days of test claim submissions in January and March 2026. CMS denied $1.9 million of the laboratory’s claims, while a payment suspension captured an additional $1.7 million. The provider is under CMS review for revocation.

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Under the Trump Administration, CMS Medicare fraud prevention efforts have resulted in a record-shattering $42 billion in savings in Fiscal Year 2025 alone. So far in 2026, CMS has identified $1.8 billion in Medicare overpayments through medical review, collected $378 million in overpayments from post-payment reviews, and suspended more than $539 million in suspected fraudulent Medicare payments.

Since January 1, 2026, the CMS Fraud Defense Operations Center has accounted for more than $371 million in Medicare suspended payments involving 267 providers and suppliers including:

More than $226 million for suspect durable medical equipment billing;

More than $53 million to suspect providers/suppliers billing for skin substitutes; and

More than $23 million to suspect hospice providers.

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