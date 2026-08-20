New Jersey Law Lets Abortion Patients Sue Sidewalk Counselors

New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill has signed a bill into law that creates new crimes targeting those who protest and pray outside of abortion centers.

Sherrill signed S2260/A2218 on Thursday.

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The bill makes it a crime to injure, threaten, intimidate, or physically block patients or providers, or to damage property to interfere with abortion services. It allows patients to sue people who interfere with their abortions or sexual transitions.

The legislation expands New Jersey’s existing Shield Law protections to include gender-affirming care.

The legislation also expands New Jersey’s shield laws by including gender-affirming care in the definition of protected reproductive healthcare services. The law prevents licensing boards from taking action against a provider solely for providing abortions or sex changes and restricts state agencies from helping certain out-of-state investigations or legal proceedings that seek to impose liability for providing or receiving protected reproductive healthcare.

“We have seen attacks from the Trump Administration and other states on access to reproductive and gender affirming healthcare, and attempts to impose restrictions across state borders. Here in New Jersey, we are standing firm in defense of reproductive freedoms – including the right to choose and the right to receive gender-affirming care,” Sherrill said in a statement. “No one should fear intimidation or violence for seeking healthcare, and no healthcare professional should fear punishment from another state for providing care that is legal in New Jersey. With this legislation, we are making clear that New Jersey will protect patients, providers, and the fundamental freedom to make personal healthcare decisions.”

Sherrill has directed over $52 million toward abortion services in the fiscal year 2027 budget, the governor said in a news release.

I will take on whoever tries to mess with New Jerseyans’ healthcare – and follow the fight wherever it takes us – from the clinic to the courtroom.



With the signing of this enhanced shield law, we are further protecting reproductive and gender affirming care. Because if… pic.twitter.com/VRFrotyy1c — Governor Mikie Sherrill (@GovSherrillNJ) August 20, 2026

NJ Gov. Mikie Sherrill: “It's easier to get an AR-15 in the United States than it is to get an abortion." pic.twitter.com/ZfDusrF7Jm — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 20, 2026

BREAKING: New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill Signs Bill Banning Praying Outside Abortion Centers https://t.co/NTzd4nsY0T pic.twitter.com/tdvoN6kmu5 — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) August 20, 2026

🚨 JUST IN: New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill (D) just signed a bill that will effectively BLOCK people from PRAYING outside abortion centers



Women smile as she takes action to support baby killers 😠



You gotta be freaking kidding me.



Why do Democrats attack Christians so much?… pic.twitter.com/LZ6x5kF4E9 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 20, 2026

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@GovSherrillNJ really should be ashamed, millions of New Jerseyans live pay check to paycheck and her first priority is to make it easier for women to slaughter thier children in the womb. https://t.co/UjqV705F5L — Daniel Urgo (@BasedDanUNJ) August 20, 2026

INSANE



Mikie Sherrill, the Democratic governor of New Jersey, just signed a new bill into law that BANS people from "interfering with" or "harassing" individuals outside of abortion centers and "gender-affirming" clinics.



Democrats want to punish those who stand against the… pic.twitter.com/S2UIdJwQ5x — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 20, 2026

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