DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

New Jersey Law Lets Abortion Patients Sue Sidewalk Counselors

Scott McClallen Follow @ScottMcclallen
Aug 20, 2026 6:00 PM
Advertisement
New Jersey Law Lets Abortion Patients Sue Sidewalk Counselors
AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey

New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill has signed a bill into law that creates new crimes targeting those who protest and pray outside of abortion centers. 

Sherrill signed S2260/A2218 on Thursday.

Advertisement

The bill makes it a crime to injure, threaten, intimidate, or physically block patients or providers, or to damage property to interfere with abortion services. It allows patients to sue people who interfere with their abortions or sexual transitions.

The legislation expands New Jersey’s existing Shield Law protections to include gender-affirming care. 

The legislation also expands New Jersey’s shield laws by including gender-affirming care in the definition of protected reproductive healthcare services. The law prevents licensing boards from taking action against a provider solely for providing abortions or sex changes and restricts state agencies from helping certain out-of-state investigations or legal proceedings that seek to impose liability for providing or receiving protected reproductive healthcare.

“We have seen attacks from the Trump Administration and other states on access to reproductive and gender affirming healthcare, and attempts to impose restrictions across state borders. Here in New Jersey, we are standing firm in defense of reproductive freedoms – including the right to choose and the right to receive gender-affirming care,” Sherrill said in a statement. “No one should fear intimidation or violence for seeking healthcare, and no healthcare professional should fear punishment from another state for providing care that is legal in New Jersey. With this legislation, we are making clear that New Jersey will protect patients, providers, and the fundamental freedom to make personal healthcare decisions.” 

Recommended
Guess What Just Happened to the Academic Who Exposed Jason Arday's Plagiarism Amy Curtis Good Riddance to John Cornyn and His Democrat Staffers Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Sherrill has directed over $52 million toward abortion services in the fiscal year 2027 budget, the governor said in a news release. 

Advertisement

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ABORTION | HEALTHCARE | MIKIE SHERRILL | NEW JERSEY | TRANSGENDER
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Guess What Just Happened to the Academic Who Exposed Jason Arday's Plagiarism

Guess What Just Happened to the Academic Who Exposed Jason Arday's Plagiarism

Amy Curtis
Good Riddance to John Cornyn and His Democrat Staffers

Good Riddance to John Cornyn and His Democrat Staffers

Kurt Schlichter
Democrats Insisted Illegal Aliens Weren't Getting Benefits, So Why Did They Make This Request?

Democrats Insisted Illegal Aliens Weren't Getting Benefits, So Why Did They Make This Request?

Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos