Two Soldiers Killed in Apache Helicopter Crash in Texas

Two soldiers are dead after an AH-64E Apache attack helicopter crashed in Texas at 1:34 PM today.

Law enforcement received 911 calls after the crash near Salado, Central Texas, that caused a wildfire, Cliff Coleman, a public information officer with the Bell County Sheriff’s Office, told reporters earlier today.

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The helicopter left from Fort Hood. It crashed into a field. The soldiers’ names are being withheld until 24 hours after the family is notified.

The deceased service members will be transported to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center here.

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the families, friends, and fellow Troopers of those involved during this incredibly difficult time,” Brig. Gen. Ethan Diven, 1st Cavalry Division acting commanding general, said in a statement.

Fort Hood personnel remain on scene working in coordination with local first responders.

Two killed in a U.S. Army AH-64 Apache attack helicopter crash in a rural area near Salado, Texas.



The helicopter was assigned to the U.S. Army's 1st Cavalry Division based at Fort Hood.



“Our immediate priority is securing the site and supporting the initial response efforts,”… pic.twitter.com/2PN498YAiE — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) August 12, 2026

Burned grass all around the scene of a fatal helicopter crash in Bell County today. The Apache was assigned to Fort Hood’s 1st Cav. My heart goes out to the family of the crew. pic.twitter.com/o7Qjz3dvcT — Rose L. Thayer (@Rose_Lori) August 12, 2026

🇺🇸 Two soldiers were killed when a U.S. Army AH-64 Apache attack helicopter crashed in a field south of Salado, in Central Texas, around 1:35 p.m. local time on Wednesday, Aug. 12. Both pilots on board died, the Bell County Sheriff's Office and Fort Hood confirmed.



The… pic.twitter.com/DvdgSBqx84 — 🔥🗞The Informant (@theinformant_x) August 12, 2026

U.S. Army AH-64 Apache attack helicopter belonging to the 1st Cavalry Division crashed in central Texas on Wednesday afternoon.



Its two crew-members have perished.



The cause of the crash is yet to become known. pic.twitter.com/LfhSZyf1Z8 — Status-6 (War & Military News) (@Archer83Able) August 12, 2026

JUST IN: Two Pilots Killed After Fort Hood Apache Helicopter Crashes In Central Texas



An AH-64 Apache attack helicopter based at Fort Hood crashed Wednesday afternoon near Salado in Bell County, Texas, killing both pilots on board.



The crash sparked a large, uncontrolled grass… pic.twitter.com/g5gZSl9pKK — Bruce Snyder (@realBruceSnyder) August 12, 2026





🚨🇺🇸 BREAKING: 2 dead after a U.S. Army Apache helicopter crashed near Salado, Texas!



The AH-64 went down in a field, sparked a grass fire, and forced road closures.



Both crew members on board were killed.



Officials are calling it a “violent crash.” Why? We have yet to… — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) August 12, 2026

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🚨 BREAKING: A US Army Apache gunship has CRASHED near Salado, Texas, sparking a LARGE fire



Two service members are confirmed dead. Pray for their families today 🙏🏻



Salado is southeast of Fort Hood, but has not confirmed the helicopter came from their base.… — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 12, 2026

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