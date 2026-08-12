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Two Soldiers Killed in Apache Helicopter Crash in Texas

Scott McClallen Follow @ScottMcclallen
Aug 12, 2026 8:00 PM
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Two Soldiers Killed in Apache Helicopter Crash in Texas
Townhall Media

Two soldiers are dead after an AH-64E Apache attack helicopter crashed in Texas at 1:34 PM today.

Law enforcement received 911 calls after the crash near Salado, Central Texas, that caused a wildfire, Cliff Coleman, a public information officer with the Bell County Sheriff’s Office, told reporters earlier today. 

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The helicopter left from Fort Hood. It crashed into a field. The soldiers’ names are being withheld until 24 hours after the family is notified. 

The deceased service members will be transported to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center here.

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the families, friends, and fellow Troopers of those involved during this incredibly difficult time,” Brig. Gen. Ethan Diven, 1st Cavalry Division acting commanding general, said in a statement.

Fort Hood personnel remain on scene working in coordination with local first responders.

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News Topics MILITARY | NATIONAL SECURITY | TEXAS | USA | VETERANS
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