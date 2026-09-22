Arkansas Dem Doubles Down on 'Trading Americans for Illegal Aliens' Remarks

Arkansas Democrat Hallie Shoffner is trying to pull off the impossible: defeat Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR). And she’s not going to do that if you say things like “she’d trade five Americans for an illegal alien.”

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#ARSEN NEWS:



Arkansas Democrat Hallie Shoffner says on tape that she “would trade five Americans for one” illegal immigrant worker.



Sounds like she also hired illegal immigrants herself. pic.twitter.com/wlKp5gKnj6 — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) September 16, 2026

And now she’s doubling down (via SouthArkansasNow) [emphasis mine]:

In a 260+ word (!) statement, Hallie Shoffner's #ARSEN campaign doubles down, defends the remarks, says “Hallie Shoffner has been clear about what she believes”



Yes, she has been very clear! This is a huge gift to @TomCottonAR and to @ARGOP https://t.co/eCgCmxl0Mk



(2/2) — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) September 21, 2026

If Tom Cotton were a football coach, he’d be the easiest to defend because he only has one play. He is not spending his days working to bring down the price of gas, groceries or health care for Arkansans. If he had anything to be proud of about how he’s spent 14 years in Washington, you can bet he wouldn’t shut up about it. But he can’t point to one thing he’s done to improve the lives of Arkansans. So he spends his days combing through video clips of Hallie Shoffner to find any possible inelegant phrase or line that he can chop up to misrepresent an hour long conversation and present it with no context. In this case, Shoffner relayed a conversation she had with another farmer about challenges with labor. Most Arkansans want to have a serious and thoughtful conversation about immigration. Farmers do. Small businesses do. Workers do. Communities do. But it’s clear Tom Cotton doesn’t want to have that conversation or fix the immigration system because he wants to go on cable news and complain about it and leverage it for political points and attack Shoffner. Hallie Shoffner has been clear about what she believes, and said so in the podcast being referenced: our border should be secure, our laws should be enforced, and we need an immigration system that actually works for American farmers, businesses, workers, and communities. That means having an honest conversation about the workers our agricultural economy relies on and creating a legal, functional system instead of using immigration as a political weapon.”

Well, that settles it.

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