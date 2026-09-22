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Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Reveals When She'll Make Her 2028 Decision

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Sep 22, 2026 6:00 AM
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Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Reveals When She'll Make Her 2028 Decision
AP Photo/Jose Juarez

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) says she will make her 2028 decision soon. That isn’t exclusively tied to the presidency. The New York leftist has numerous options for higher office and to expand her already national brand, but it will come after the midterms. She could run for the White House or the U.S. Senate. If she does land on the latter, Chuck Schumer will likely bow out, as at this point, he’d get handily beaten by her (via NY Post):

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New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has admitted to The Post that she’s playing the waiting game, seeing how lefties fare in the midterms before deciding on a possible US Senate or White House run.

“I will be making any of those considerations after the midterms,” she said last week.

The far-left pol — who is backed by such extremists as controversial streamer Hasan Piker — added she’d be out helping House and Senate candidates in the midterm elections.

“I think we’ll learn a lot in November,” she said.

November will see a plethora of progressives on the ballot, including Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan’s Senate race, Angie Nixon in Florida’s Senate match-up, and House candidates such as Darializa Avila Chevalier (NY) and Melat Kiros (Colo.), who defeated incumbent Democrats in their primaries. 

But regardless of the outcome of those races, more and more Democrats are starting to see the radical four-term congresswoman from New York as a frontrunner for the 2028 Democratic presidential nomination.

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She wants to see whether the progressive field can succeed. It’s a smart move. I also think she could be dangerous in 2028 should she run for the White House. Over the summer, she’s been quietly setting things in motion for her next move. 

All the more reason to hope for a good night for the GOP. 

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | 2028 ELECTIONS | ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ | SENATE | WHITE HOUSE
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