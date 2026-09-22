Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Reveals When She'll Make Her 2028 Decision

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) says she will make her 2028 decision soon. That isn’t exclusively tied to the presidency. The New York leftist has numerous options for higher office and to expand her already national brand, but it will come after the midterms. She could run for the White House or the U.S. Senate. If she does land on the latter, Chuck Schumer will likely bow out, as at this point, he’d get handily beaten by her (via NY Post):

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NEWS: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) told the New York Post she will make her important decisions on a potential 2028 run for president or the U.S. Senate after the midterms.



“"I will be making any of those considerations after the midterms... I think we'll learn a lot in… pic.twitter.com/bAMf8NjQYm — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) September 21, 2026

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has admitted to The Post that she’s playing the waiting game, seeing how lefties fare in the midterms before deciding on a possible US Senate or White House run. “I will be making any of those considerations after the midterms,” she said last week. The far-left pol — who is backed by such extremists as controversial streamer Hasan Piker — added she’d be out helping House and Senate candidates in the midterm elections. “I think we’ll learn a lot in November,” she said. November will see a plethora of progressives on the ballot, including Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan’s Senate race, Angie Nixon in Florida’s Senate match-up, and House candidates such as Darializa Avila Chevalier (NY) and Melat Kiros (Colo.), who defeated incumbent Democrats in their primaries. But regardless of the outcome of those races, more and more Democrats are starting to see the radical four-term congresswoman from New York as a frontrunner for the 2028 Democratic presidential nomination.

She wants to see whether the progressive field can succeed. It’s a smart move. I also think she could be dangerous in 2028 should she run for the White House. Over the summer, she’s been quietly setting things in motion for her next move.

All the more reason to hope for a good night for the GOP.

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