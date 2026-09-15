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This Is How James Talarico Wants to Run the United States

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 15, 2026 7:35 AM
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This Is How James Talarico Wants to Run the United States
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

It's becoming more obvious that Democrats have a very low opinion of Americans. Not only do they accuse us of being racist, bigoted, xenophobic, homophobic, etc. etc., they also think we are basically children. Now, in fairness, some Democrat voters do frequently behave like children, complete with demanding that Daddy government take care of them and having temper tantrums when they don't get their way.

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But for most of us, we're adults, and we expect to be treated like adults.

James Talarico has a different view for America, though. He wants to run the country like a giant kindergarten classroom. That's what he thinks of us: we're all overgrown five-year-olds.

"What if we ran our world like we run a kindergarten classroom? Because at the end of the day, aren't we all just really big kindergarteners?" Talarico said.

That's so creepy.

What else happens in kindergarten rooms? Your day is dictated to you by the teacher, including when you take a nap, eat, and go to the bathroom. We all have to line up and hold hands to walk down the hallways and conformity to rules is expected.

What a grim vision.

We know that Democrats want to run our lives from cradle (if they allow us to be born) to grave (after they euthanize us), but this is insane.

Literally a nanny state.

Exactly this. Talarico shouldn't run the local HOA, let alone be in the Senate.

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And it's worked so well.

Not.

Bingo.

He said the quiet part out loud.

There are some voters, namely Democrat women, who will lap this up.

"See? Talarico cares about us!"

The rest of us should see this for what it is: a creepy endorsement of a full-blown nanny state, where guys like Talarico tell us how to run our lives and treat us like perpetual children.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics JAMES TALARICO | 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | TEXAS
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