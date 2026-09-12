Trump Sees the 'Populist-Commonsense-Rule-Of-Law' Wave the Left Rejects

Sometimes we all read something so foolish, so outlandish, or so outright defamatory that you do a double-take or rub your eyes to make sure you read it correctly. I am still rubbing my eyes after reading an article from the Associated Press regarding the recent landslide victory of the AfD Party in Germany.

Advertisement

In a piece titled “Germany’s Merz shocked by far-right state election triumph but doubles down on unpopular reforms,” the seemingly far-left AP smeared a political Party, a people, and a nation with a highly inflammatory opening paragraph: “German Chancellor Friedrich Merz doubled down Monday on pushing through unpopular reforms to Europe’s largest economy after a far-right party surged to a landslide victory in a regional election, with a very good chance of forming the first far-right state government since the Nazi era.”

Again, allow me a moment to rub my eyes. “…the first far-right state government since the Nazi era.” Are you kidding me? To begin with, the AfD is not “far-right.” Since its inception, it has advocated for the support of the rule of law while offering commonsense, pragmatic solutions being obviously embraced by more and more of the German people. To equate the AfD to “Nazis” is outrageous and libelous.

If anyone knows about protecting and enforcing the rule of law while offering up commonsense, pragmatic solutions, it is President Donald J. Trump. Soon after the AfD victory, the President posted on Truth Social:

“Wow! The Populist Party in Germany just had a really big night. They finally got tired of the absolutely horrible Immigration rules and regulations which have hurt Germany so badly. THEY ARE ON THE RISE, and not going to take it anymore! MGGA!!! President DJT”

“Make Germany Great Again.” The President wrote that because he knows Germany has fallen so far from its great potential because of the citizen-punishing dictates of its “progressive” governments and “leaders.” President Trump knows that, to first “MGGA,” Chancellor Merz and the other failed leaders of that nation must acknowledge that they have a sovereign border; screen and regulate the immigrant traffic across that border; and then promote and enforce the rule of law created to protect the citizens of Germany.

Just as left-of-center news sites like the AP are fully aware of this irrefutable truth. But no. Rather than perform its duties like a professional news organization and investigate why the AfD won such a commanding victory, the AP would rather slink into the gutter and equate this quickly rising Party with Nazis.

Ultimately, no surprise, as leftist media outlets like the AP hate the fact that people in Germany (the United States, Europe, or anywhere on the globe) dare to think for themselves and openly call out nation-destroying policies as they desperately seek solutions to the misery foisted upon them by “progressive” dictates. Dictates the AfD has continually called out since its creation in 2013.

So…what are some of the “far-right” policies the AfD has been proposing – which dovetail perfectly with tens of millions of “common-sense, pragmatic” Americans in the United States? Shockingly to the far-left, the AfD would like Germany to be much less subservient to Brussels and the EU; would like to restore Germany’s energy independence by rejecting “green” economic and energy-destroying policies such as “net zero”; embrace vilified fossil fuels, expand nuclear power, and end renewable-energy subsidies.

On the immigration front, the AfD rightfully advocates for stricter immigration policies and the enforcement of the rule of law. How dare the AfD and millions of Germans want to ensure the survival of their nation and the protection of their children with such common-sense policies?

Advertisement

Of course, the “far-right” AfD sees what the “progressive” media and leadership refuses to acknowledge. That being that just a decade ago, the EU had 24 percent of the world’s GDP. Today, it is down to 16 percent and falling fast.

All because of open borders tied to socialist, “green,” and “woke” policies embraced by “leaders” across the EU. Leaders who are drafting and signing the death warrants of those once great nations.

The lazy, intolerant, ignorant, and increasingly totalitarian left would rather purposely mislabel and smear than address the fears and needs of working-class Germans, Americans, and global citizens. It has been stressed by others in the past that some on the left often accuse the opposition of what they themselves have become and how they themselves operate from the shadows.

It is beyond reprehensible that the AP equated AfD with “Nazis” while pejoratively calling the Party “Far-Right.” A name-calling tactic Elon Musk addressed about a month ago when a reporter for the left-of-center Economist pompously stated: “You support, not just the populist right, but the far right — in fact very fringe parties in some countries.”

Musk instantly corrected the designed smear by answering: “No, I support the normal people.”

Musk then checkmated by saying: “Here are the principles, and tell me, which of these sound terrible. That we should have secure borders? That we should have safe cities? That we should have sensible spending? Which of those three are far-right fringe?”

Advertisement

Exactly.

The AfD knows that is “normal”; the German people who voted for that Party know that is “normal”; President Trump knows that is “normal”; and every citizen the world over suffering under the boot of socialist and woke policies knows that is “normal.”

The only ones who fail to see it or pretend otherwise are the overlords of the left. Fortunately, the commonsense and pragmatic solutions-seeking, normal people of the world far outnumber them.

Douglas MacKinnon is a former White House and Pentagon official and author of the book: “The 56 – Liberty Lessons from those who risked all to sign The Declaration of Independence.” Follow him @dougofskye.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.