We Now Have the First Details of the Republican Midterm Convention

Details are finally emerging for the Republican Midterm Convention in Dallas, and the GOP has a lot of explosive content planned for event attendees over the two-day extravaganza.

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NEW: The RNC has released programming details for its first midterm convention, set for September 9–10 in Dallas.



President Trump will appear both nights and deliver the closing keynote, while Vice President JD Vance will headline the first night. pic.twitter.com/BsbizyIw5m — Brandon Waltens (@bwaltens) August 25, 2026

Update: President Trump is expected to appear both nights of the RNC Midterm Convention with a keynote speech on the 10th.



A total of 109 items/speakers are planned for the two-day event. pic.twitter.com/lOmZAMccGR — Tony Ortiz (Current Revolt) (@CurrentRevolt) August 25, 2026

Programming includes two appearances from President Donald Trump and one keynote address delivered by Vice President JD Vance. Event officials say that the midterm convention will feature 109 total speakers and “items” and include periods of remembrance for the first anniversary of the assassination of Charlie Kirk and the 9/11 attack.

Republicans will spread the message about the Trump agenda on matters such as economic reshoring, tough-on-crime and border security policies, tax relief, and affordability.

“Americans want strong borders and sound immigration policies, not sanctuary cities and the unspeakable crimes that comes with them,” the RNC said in a letter to the Daily Wire. “They want to continue to reap the profound benefits from the One Big Beautiful Bill: no tax on tips, new pathways to retirement savings, and a vibrant economy that lifts all boats. Parents want a common-sense approach to education, youth sports, and school choice — not a liberal lecture on transgender rights and those who think boys should be allowed to play in girls athletics.”

The 20,000-person ticket lottery is still open. Winners will be informed on September 4, and with some lucky individuals eligible for a slew of VIP access and special events.

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