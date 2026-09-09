This 49ers Fan Conspiracy Theory Might Be True

This story might be true. I don’t know. I used to think my New York Giants were always bitten by the injury bug, but the San Francisco 49ers might be the worst right now, and the season hasn’t started. They had two dozen players limited or out during training camp because of injuries. The cause is said to be their training facility’s proximity to an electrical substation. I would say it’s a conspiracy theory, but the organization investigated it:

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49ers are investigating the viral conspiracy theory that the electrical substation near their training facility and Levi’s Stadium is contributing to their injuries.



Story via @nwagoner:https://t.co/hgyB2jOYSC — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 22, 2026

On September 10, the 49ers kick off their season against the Los Angeles Rams in Australia. The team’s hotel is by an electrical substation. You cannot make this up:

This was taken outside the 49ers hotel in Australia. Another Substation?? pic.twitter.com/WmKaFbdFF5 — iamtheREALMURPHDAWG (@RealMurphdog916) September 4, 2026

THE #49ERS HOTEL IN AUSTRALIA IS RIGHT NEXT TO A SUBSTATION.



You cannot make this up.



💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/A8S7Com3fD — MLFootball (@MLFootball) September 4, 2026

And yes, more injuries have occurred. Defensive tackle Alfred Collins tore his patellar tendon and is out for the season. They had some con man pretend to be a player who scammed women, and owner Jed York was busted in a prostitution sting in East Palestine, Ohio.

What an absolute circus.

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