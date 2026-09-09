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This 49ers Fan Conspiracy Theory Might Be True

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Sep 09, 2026 6:00 AM
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This 49ers Fan Conspiracy Theory Might Be True
AP Photo/Eakin Howard

This story might be true. I don’t know. I used to think my New York Giants were always bitten by the injury bug, but the San Francisco 49ers might be the worst right now, and the season hasn’t started. They had two dozen players limited or out during training camp because of injuries. The cause is said to be their training facility’s proximity to an electrical substation. I would say it’s a conspiracy theory, but the organization investigated it:

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On September 10, the 49ers kick off their season against the Los Angeles Rams in Australia. The team’s hotel is by an electrical substation. You cannot make this up:

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And yes, more injuries have occurred. Defensive tackle Alfred Collins tore his patellar tendon and is out for the season. They had some con man pretend to be a player who scammed women, and owner Jed York was busted in a prostitution sting in East Palestine, Ohio. 

What an absolute circus. 

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News Topics CALIFORNIA | NFL | SPORTS
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