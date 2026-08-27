49ers Owner Jed York's Latest Arrest Caps Off a Disastrous Summer for the NFL Franchise

The San Francisco 49ers are in rough shape. With the NFL season right around the corner, the team has about two dozen players limited or missing practice due to injury. Then, head coach Kyle Shanahan was almost killed in a car crash. There was a funny fan-based conspiracy theory about the injuries, namely that the nearby electrical substation is the cause of the mayhem. How could things get worse?

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Well, how about the billionaire owner, Jed York, getting busted in East Palestine, Ohio, for trying to solicit a prostitute in a trailer park. The bodycam footage of the arrest was recently released. York recently divorced from his wife. (via NY Post):

The body-cam footage of #49ers owner Jed York’s arrest has been released, via @TMZ: pic.twitter.com/AFSNJf0LAb — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 26, 2026

#49ers owner Jed York responded to an ad on a prostitution website and arranged a $140 sexual encounter before being arrested upon arriving at a mobile home park in East Palestine, Ohio, as part of a human-trafficking sting operation.



York, who grew up about 20 miles away, filed… https://t.co/lLCMn97YP6 pic.twitter.com/HsUm9LbkIY — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 24, 2026

NEW: Jed York filed for divorce from his wife in May, according to records obtained by the @sfchronicle, citing “irreconcilable differences”.



Months later this arrest.



Story by @Eric_Branch @_noahfurtado https://t.co/KvLcKRlwwn — Matthias Gafni (@mgafni) August 24, 2026

Jed York owns the 49ers and really pulled up in a Yankees disguise fit thinking nobody would recognize him 😭 https://t.co/Q0nfsXu2X9 pic.twitter.com/S49Tw9Ex5G — GhettoGronk (@ghetto_gronk) August 26, 2026

The owner of the San Fransisco 49ers paid $140 for a prostitute and my fantasy league dues are $200. — Degen CPA (@DrewVento) August 25, 2026

BREAKING: 49ers release new logo after owner Jed York was busted for soliciting prostitution in an Ohio trailer park pic.twitter.com/58Gghyn2On — NFL Memes (@NFLMemes) August 24, 2026

Deshaun Watson after hearing there's a trailer park in Ohio that only charges $140 pic.twitter.com/IdLavQRS5l — NFL Memes (@NFLMemes) August 24, 2026

San Francisco 49ers owner Jed York was desperate to meet up with a prostitute, pinging a fake sex ad multiple times while trying to hide his famous identity, according to new police documents obtained by the California Post. He was told he would be charged $160 – and offered unprotected sex cost for an additional $20. York first tried to arrange sex through the undercover ad on Saturday, a Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force report stated. York messaged the female and advised that his name was Joe and that he would like to visit the female,” detectives wrote in the document. Later that same day, York allegedly reached out again. He “advised that he was just checking in, and was seeing if the female was available,” the report stated. When both messages went unanswered by the undercover agent involved in the sting, York again reached out at 9:11 a.m. Sunday, according to the document. […] York was taken into custody and booked on two separate charges — one count of engaging in prostitution and one count of possessing criminal tools. After reaching a deal with prosecutors, he pleaded no contest to a lesser charge of disorderly conduct as well as one count of possession criminal tools on Monday. He was ordered to pay $1,150 in fines, and was sentenced to one day in jail, though he was given credit for time served and released. The incident came roughly four months after York filed for divorce from his wife, Danielle Belluomini.

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“One count of possession of criminal tools” is something. What a circus, folks.

Apparently I specialize in groins now? First Jed, now Mike… 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/DY3cyfuZZ1 — Electrical Substation (@SCSubstation) August 25, 2026

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