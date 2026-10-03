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Tony Romo Is Officially Out From CBS

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Oct 03, 2026 9:30 AM
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Tony Romo Is Officially Out From CBS
AP Photo/LM Otero

Tony Romo, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback who transitioned into a career in broadcasting upon retirement, is officially parting ways with CBS following an OWI arrest earlier this year.

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Romo had been pulled over in Wisconsin following a golf tournament, where the officer noted the scent of alcohol on Romo. He was eventually taken to a station, where he failed a field sobriety test. He pleaded no contest to the OWI charge in early September.

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The decision to terminate Romo’s decade-long contract after six years was mutual, according to the company.

"CBS Sports and Tony Romo have mutually agreed to part ways," CBS said. "We thank Tony for his contributions over the past nine years and wish him the best moving forward."

JJ Watt, the legendary former Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals defensive end, will continue as Romo’s replacement permanently after he had been named the interim color commentator following the arrest.

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News Topics CBS NEWS | CRIME | SPORTS
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