Here's the Latest on That Shambolic Michigan-Western Michigan Game

This college football game wasn’t going away. We may joke about rigged games, but this was a shameless case. It was right in front of us, executed with zero shame. Western Michigan manhandled Michigan for most of the game. It was low-scoring, too. It was 9-7 before a field goal by Western Michigan and a Hail Mary walk-off touchdown by Michigan that sealed the deal. The problem is that the officials added one second to the clock.

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The NCAA is sending out a memo tomorrow per report below saying the TV game clock should govern all time disputes, not a super secret instant replay clock. Essentially the NCAA is saying the Big Ten replay result is wrong. Based on this guidance Western Michigan won. https://t.co/NgnM4Uch0y — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 9, 2026

The initial attempt by Michigan quarterback Bryan Underwood was unsuccessful, but the refs decided that their secret clock had one second left. That’s not what NBC had, or anyone else. Also, what is this other clock, folks? It was a brutal way to lose for Western Michigan, and now the MAC has released a new statement noting that replay protocols were not properly followed, and they will be appealing to the NCAA Oversight Committee:

So now games are gonna have this disclaimer? pic.twitter.com/7yaQUjTUmL — Ashe Short (@AsheSchow) September 8, 2026

Official Statement Regarding Western Michigan - Michigan Football Game



🗒️: https://t.co/eYw49T9ABR pic.twitter.com/LKXQ0qm5s9 — MACtion (@MACSports) September 8, 2026

WOW. New statement from MAC commissioner Jon Steinbrecher that says "replay protocol was nor properly followed" and that the MAC is formally appealing the result of the Michigan-WMU game. pic.twitter.com/fIpTeDY2TS — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) September 8, 2026

After further study and investigation, it is now evident that replay protocol was not properly followed in determining whether time remained on the game clock at the conclusion of the Western Michigan vs. Michigan football game. The established replay protocol requires that the game clock displayed on the program feed be used in determining whether time remained. Instead, the Big Ten Conference replay crew relied upon the clock feed embedded within its replay system. As a result, one second was placed back on the game clock and an additional play was awarded. This was not a judgment regarding the proper amount of time to place on the clock. It was an error in the application of the established replay protocol governing this specific end-of-game timing situation. Had the protocol been properly followed and the program-feed clock been used, no additional play would have been awarded, and Western Michigan would have won the game, 12–7. As a result, the Mid-American Conference has submitted formal appeals to the NCAA FBS Oversight Committee and the College Football Playoff. The MAC is requesting that those bodies recognize Western Michigan as the actual winner of the game for purposes of their respective rankings, evaluations and selection deliberations, and take such other corrective action as may be within their authority.

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The reactions to the game have been undefeated, however.

SOCIAL MEDIA STAYS UNDEFEATED!💀🤣 pic.twitter.com/zUy6RTfUOG — 84-0.com: Sports Draft Games (@84and0) September 7, 2026

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