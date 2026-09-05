There's More Details on What Happened to Maria Bartiromo

We know the full story behind Maria Bartiromo's removal from the airwaves of Fox Business. Some of the initial reporting has been clarified, and other details have been made more specific. Dylan Byers at Puck had the story:

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On July 16, President Trump gave a primetime speech about election integrity in which he attempted to revive long-disproven doubts about the legitimacy of the 2020 election. The president alleged that China had sought to interfere with the electoral process, and called on Congress to enact stricter voting requirements ahead of the midterms. A day earlier, Ralph Giordano, the senior vice president of programming for the Fox Business Network, sent a text message to Maria Bartiromo’s producers with guidance to forgo coverage of the speech on her upcoming show. Giordano’s primary intended recipient was ostensibly Patrick Ignozzi, the executive producer of Bartiromo’s show Mornings With Maria on Fox Business. […] Regardless, Bartiromo renewed her contract with Fox News Media in February of last year, and asked for specific provisions to ensure that Giordano would have no influence or oversight of her show, according to sources with knowledge of the contract negotiations. Nevertheless, Giordano continued to exert his broader influence through editorial guidance, such as the text message he sent to Ignozzi and other producers on July 15, which Ignozzi subsequently sent to Bartiromo. As it turned out, Bartiromo had been planning to cover Trump’s speech on her show, according to sources familiar with her plans. She had also planned to book Peter Navarro, a senior counselor to Trump who has aggressively pushed the voter fraud narrative, to talk about the president’s remarks and the administration’s broader concerns over election integrity. In an interview on Friday, Navarro told me that when Bartiromo received Giordano’s guidance, she took a screenshot and forwarded it to him to tell him that management was not letting her cover the speech—or, in his words, “censoring” it. Navarro subsequently passed that information “up the chain,” he said, informing senior administration officials of the guidance. One high-ranking White House official, whom Navarro declined to identify, reached out to Fox News leadership to express their frustration with the decision. (Status first reported yesterday that Bartiromo had shared internal editorial guidance with the administration. Both Fox News and a representative for Bartiromo declined to comment.)

Bartiromo wanted to report on President Trump’s July address on election interference, which included details about Beijing’s efforts to undermine our elections. Given that Bartiromo was named in the Dominion and Smartmatic lawsuits, the network decided not to air the speech.

Yet Bartiromo was ready to go with the primetime address this summer and had booked Peter Navarro as a guest. When told of the program change, she shared the message with Navarro, who forwarded it to the Trump White House. A high-ranking official, whom Navarro declined to name, then contacted the network, outing Bartiromo as the source. This incensed top Fox executives, Fox News Media C.E.O. Suzanne Scott and president Jay Wallace, who allowed her show to continue throughout the summer before yanking her off the air last Thursday.

She is slated to be off-air for the foreseeable future- a ghost firing, if you will- though Bartiromo’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, who has a lengthy list of high-level media clients, has strongly pushed back on claims that Bartiromo was fired.

She signed an extension with the network last February. Puck added that Giordano and Bartiromo were not on the best of terms at the network as well.

NEW: Maria Bartiromo’s lawyer Bryan Freedman sends statement:



For many years, Maria Bartiromo hosted three number one rated television shows on Fox channels. She has been, without question, one of the hardest working journalists throughout her award winning career.

The… — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) September 4, 2026

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