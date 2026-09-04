WNBA Commissioner to 'Retire' After Chaotic Season

At long last, the WNBA made the right decision: announcing that it’ll have a new commissioner. Cathy Engelbert has been a disaster. When the NBA commissioner, Adam Silver, whose league ensures the WNBA’s survival, must tell you what to do about even simple matters — it’s — over. That was handing down a one-game suspension to Phoenix Mercury’s Alyssa Thomas for punching Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark, the face of the league, in the throat. Engelbert flat-out couldn’t handle it; she let things spiral out of control, especially with the transgender issue that arose.

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She held a meeting to discuss what a woman is — I’m not kidding — and they left without a conclusion. Later, she ditched media interviews, like the Dan Patrick Show, because she couldn’t handle the heat. Then, you cannot be the league commissioner, which led to her “retirement” announcement today (via Fox News):

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert is retiring at the end of the calendar year. Engelbert was the first-ever WNBA commissioner in league history, serving in the role for seven years. The news was announced by NBA commissioner Adam Silver. "Cathy has presided over the WNBA through the most significant period of growth in the league’s 30-year history," Silver said in the WNBA’s statement. "We are grateful for Cathy’s leadership and unwavering commitment to the advancement of women’s basketball." The timing of her retirement comes after a year full of controversy in the WNBA. Indiana Fever’s Sophie Cunningham’s comments about trans athletes in women’s sports and the treatment of Caitlin Clark have been the dominating storylines throughout this season.

Yeah, Dave Gettleman “retired” as general manager of the New York Giants when we all knew it was PR speak for termination. It so happened that his contract expired, but he sucked at his job, as Engelbert did.

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