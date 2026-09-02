Scott Bessent Took Canada and Iran to the Cleaners Yesterday

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is this week’s designated hitter, taking everyone who has become an obstacle to our economic agenda to the woodshed at the G20’s Finance Track meetings in North Carolina.

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First, he pretty much assured that Iran, which has been decimated by U.S. military power, will also face total economic annihilation. It appears, finally, that we’re done negotiating with Tehran, which was never a serious venture, though you had to exhaust all diplomatic avenues, I guess, even if they’re psychopaths. If there’s one thing Democrats can’t say, it’s that Trump didn’t try to get a deal done. Now, it’s about suffocating these people with a pillow.

.@SecScottBessent: "We have zero tolerance. We are going to economically asphyxiate this regime."



"My job is to make sure that they want to have a deal, and they will want to have one." pic.twitter.com/47jKGqsofj — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 1, 2026

Sec. Bessent: "We can see the Iranians are trying to use the Strait of Hormuz as a chokepoint... That will be bypassed in two years… Under President Trumps' direction there are a group of us in the administration that are securing all these critical nodes in the supply chain." pic.twitter.com/NCwwMpFQDy — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 1, 2026

He later called Canada a bunch of freeloaders, adding that their once-proud military is now a shell of itself. It was a direct shot at Prime Minister Mark Carney:

🚨 Sec. Scott Bessent is MIC DROPPING Canada PM Mark Carney! This man never misses.



"We've had a FREE RIDER problem with Canada. And PM Carney, after getting a verbal BEATDOWN from myself and Hegseth, said: 'Stop throwing shade to get negotiations?' Well, HE'S the one who said… pic.twitter.com/7ZvYpLBM6u — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 2, 2026

Canada had a great military. They were right there at the forefront on the beaches of D-Day, and what the Canadian government has done to the Canadian Armed Forces, if you look at the ranks of NATO spending, they are near the very Bottom, like they're cellar dwellers around with Spain in terms of their military spending to GDP And why is that? Because they were free-riding.

Damn, sir. But also, yes.

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