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Scott Bessent Took Canada and Iran to the Cleaners Yesterday

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Sep 02, 2026 7:15 AM
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Scott Bessent Took Canada and Iran to the Cleaners Yesterday
AP Photo/Allison Robbert

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is this week’s designated hitter, taking everyone who has become an obstacle to our economic agenda to the woodshed at the G20’s Finance Track meetings in North Carolina.

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First, he pretty much assured that Iran, which has been decimated by U.S. military power, will also face total economic annihilation. It appears, finally, that we’re done negotiating with Tehran, which was never a serious venture, though you had to exhaust all diplomatic avenues, I guess, even if they’re psychopaths. If there’s one thing Democrats can’t say, it’s that Trump didn’t try to get a deal done. Now, it’s about suffocating these people with a pillow.

He later called Canada a bunch of freeloaders, adding that their once-proud military is now a shell of itself. It was a direct shot at Prime Minister Mark Carney:

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Canada had a great military. They were right there at the forefront on the beaches of D-Day, and what the Canadian government has done to the Canadian Armed Forces, if you look at the ranks of NATO spending, they are near the very Bottom, like they're cellar dwellers around with Spain in terms of their military spending to GDP

And why is that? Because they were free-riding.

Damn, sir. But also, yes. 

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News Topics CANADA | IRAN | MILITARY | NORTH CAROLINA | SCOTT BESSENT
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