We All Knew This Ruling Was Coming (Again) Regarding Mail-In Ballots

A federal judge has issued a nationwide injunction on President Trump’s executive order regarding mail-in ballots, which is to be enforced by the U.S. Postal Service. No mail-in ballots are to be mailed to states that did not turn over their voter rolls for verification.

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#BREAKING: U.S. Postal Service says new mail-in voting restrictions are now in effect. — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) August 27, 2026

The Supreme Court recently handed down a decision that allowed key parts of the order to proceed. A district judge lifted her first injunction against this electoral tweak this week, but then issued another. You knew this was coming when these tweets popped up, hours after USPS said the rule was in effect (via Associated Press):

NEW: Postal officials warn error rates could reach 30% if USPS attempts to implement its voter lists rule this November.



They’re telling NOTUS the agency could enable large-scale disenfranchisement as it rushes to roll out Trump’s order without proper testing and training 👇 — Eric Katz (@EricM_Katz) August 27, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: ONE OBAMA JUDGE just BLOCKED President Trump’s key mail-in ballot rules AGAIN, despite the Supreme Court ruling



Indira Talwani is threatening them with CONTEMPT if USPS is not told to essentially stand down 😡



She found a loophole DAYS LATER and has now blocked… pic.twitter.com/OET3stpA5i — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 28, 2026

A federal judge on Thursday halted — at least for now — attempts to implement President Donald Trump’s executive order limiting mail voting. The move stalled the directive for a second time only about a week before the first mail ballots are due to be sent out for the rapidly approaching midterm elections. U.S. District Court Judge Indira Talwani blocked the government from implementing the order for two weeks. The case could soon be appealed back to the Supreme Court, days after the justices handed down a procedural decision that allowed the the administration to move ahead. The ruling Thursday came after Democrats and voting rights groups refiled their lawsuits to comply with the recent Supreme Court decision. The high court’s conservative majority did not rule on the legality of Trump’s executive order, instead saying Talwani had acted too soon.

Is anyone else tired of these judges trying to act as if they’re the executive?

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