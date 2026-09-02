Did We Have a Lindsay Clancy Copycat Incident in Illinois? The Details Are Eerily Similar.

We’ll keep you updated, but we have another domestic incident where a young child has been killed, and the mother was found attempting to self-harm. Does this sound a little familiar?

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We don’t know if it’s a copycat of the Lindsay Clancy killings, but if so, holy hell. The incident occurred on Tuesday in Frankfort, Illinois, where police responded to a domestic incident in which a 2-year-old boy was found dead (via Fox 32 Chicago) [emphasis mine]:

🚨 UPDATE: A MOTHER JUST K*LLED HER 2-YEAR-OLD CHILD IN ILLINOIS, then tried to harm herself



No freaking way. Is this a Lindsay Clancy copycat?



The child's mother was found "trying to hurt herself," and had no life-threatening injuries



Is she going to pull the Clancy defense… pic.twitter.com/1LgxTgT0uZ — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 2, 2026

Frankfort police said officers were called to the 22700 block of Brook Stone Court at about 4:04 p.m. Tuesday for a report of an unresponsive juvenile. When officers arrived, they found a 2-year-old boy inside the home. CPR was performed, and the child was taken to a local hospital, where he later died. Police said officers also found the boy's mother at the home attempting to harm herself. She was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The preliminary investigation indicates the case is a domestic-related homicide, according to police.

🚨#BREAKING: Police investigate a deadly domestic incident in Frankfort, Illinois, after a 2-year-old child dies & the mother is hospitalized, in what locals fear could be a Lindsay Clancy "copycat" crime. — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) September 2, 2026

We’ll keep an eye on this.

JUST IN: Locals fear a Lindsay Clancy copycat incident has taken place in Frankfort, Illinois, after a 2-year-old child was murdered.



Police are calling the incident a "domestic-related homicide."



The child's mother was found "attempting self-harm" and was taken to the… pic.twitter.com/yZvHFvkxLx — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 2, 2026

Awful story, with an even worse example in the background.

In January 2023, Lindsay Clancy killed her three young children with exercise bands, cut her wrists, and jumped out of a second-story window, leaving her paralyzed from the waist down. Her trial is over, and the jury has been deliberating for the past five days. They’re reportedly unable to reach a verdict, and we’re heading for a mistrial if this continues.

The jury is deciding whether Clancy is guilty of first-degree or second-degree murder, manslaughter, not guilty by reason of insanity, or flat-out not guilty. Her defense, which does not deny that she killed her children, claims she suffered from postpartum psychosis, exacerbated by overmedication and other mental health issues, making her not responsible for her heinous actions.

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