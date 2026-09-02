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Meet the Woman Who Was Just Busted for Jury Intimidation During the Lindsay Clancy Trial

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Sep 02, 2026 12:15 PM
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Meet the Woman Who Was Just Busted for Jury Intimidation During the Lindsay Clancy Trial
Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool

They’re all insane and believe the rules don’t apply to them. That’s the classic white liberal woman who thinks her feelings supplant facts and evidence. That could also be due to their apparent alcoholism, as all these folks are white-wine-guzzling crackpots. Meet Dawn Light, a retired nurse who’s been busted for alleged jury intimidation, a charge that carries a jail sentence of up to 20 years (via NY Post):

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The “crime junkie” arrested for allegedly filming jurors in Lindsay Clancy’s case was all smiles after she was released Wednesday following a hearing where prosecutors alleged she risked the “sanctity” of the killer mom’s trial.

Dawn Light, 56, pleaded not guilty to the charge of aggravated intimidation of a juror in the same courthouse where Clancy’s high-profile triple murder trial has been underway for the past six weeks.

Light — a retired nurse — allegedly pulled her blue Toyota into a “restricted area” of the court premises and filmed and took photos from inside the car as jurors were leaving court Tuesday afternoon, prosecutor Nicole Piacentini claimed.

The prosecutor asked the judge to hold Light on $50,000 bail, keep her away from the court and bar her from posting any video or photos she may have uploaded to the cloud.

Light is a “crime junkie” and Clancy supporter who has attended other high-profile murder trials, including for Alex Murdaugh and Karen Read, she revealed in an interview with CT Insider Wednesday.

When cops approached Light “she was adamant” she wasn’t filming jurors but rather “waiting to see if Lindsay Clancy would come out of the building,” the prosecutor claimed.

But when the cops looked inside her phone, they found a video of jurors walking out in her deleted folder, Piacentini alleged.

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She’s a crime junkie: well, good for you, sweetie — that doesn’t give you the right to break the law. Also, your hobby landed you in legal trouble. 

How stupid are these women? 

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News Topics CRIME | JUDGES | LAW AND ORDER | LINDSAY CLANCY
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